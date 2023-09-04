Lush hires agency for festive campaigns

Lush has appointed Mission on a retained basis to handle its festive campaigns and thought leadership activity in the UK and Ireland.

The appointment includes support for product launches, event management and thought leadership through the holiday season, as well as increasing awareness of the 104 Lush shops in the UK and Ireland as shopping destinations over the festive period.

Flora Neeson, Mission business director said: “Lush is an absolute dream client for us with exciting product innovation rooted in sustainability and incredible brand partnerships.

“We are thrilled to be their agency of choice working as an extension of their team to support them through their busiest trading period and to help them launch some astounding new products.”

Karen Huxley, global PR lead at Lush said of Mission: “They’ve demonstrated a fantastic understanding of the brand, and this, coupled with their passion and expertise, made their appointment a very easy decision for us."

Before appointing the agency, Lush handled its consumer PR in-house. It continues to manage its corporate comms internally.

Mission’s other clients include Coca-Cola, Clearpay, Peloton, Covent Garden, the British Beauty Council, Schweppes, Pret A Manger and the kitchen appliance maker, Sage.