Advertising News
Alison Weissbrot
12 hours ago

Lululemon picks Droga5 as creative AOR

The agency will work with the athleisure company to launch a new brand platform.

Photo credit: Unsplash
Photo credit: Unsplash

Lululemon has selected Droga5 as its creative agency of record. 

Droga5 announced the win on Thursday. Lululemon had previously worked with Virtue, Vice’s creative agency on a project basis, most notably for its debut global campaign "This Is Yoga." 

Droga5 will be responsible for creating a new brand platform for Lululemon that grows its recognition across new categories and global markets. 

“From the very beginning, the team at Droga5 displayed a deep strategic understanding of guests, our brand and business, and presented a diversity of creative work across the entire brand experience,” said Nikki Neuburger, chief brand officer at Lululemon, in a statement.

The partnership began in October after a competitive pitch process, said Droga5 co-chief creative officer Tim Gordon. He declined to name who competed in the pitch, but attributed the win to “a great connection on a human level, strong strategy and expansive creative thinking.” 

“This is a true partnership,” he told Campaign US in an email. “Working together, we’ll look to bring everything from big brand campaigns and breakthrough product launches to reinventing brand experiences on every level.”

One key charge for Droga5 is to connect Lululemon’s creative work back to the overall brand experience. That will require making “work that pushes the limits of what can be done while still staying true to the brand,” Gordon explained. 

He added: “The core, essence and soul of Lululemon will be present in everything we do. What makes Lululemon special won’t be lost in the work; it will be celebrated.”

Droga5 expects to debut its first phase of work for Lululemon in early 2021.

The agency has been on a new business tear since being acquired by Accenture in early 2019, picking up the global childcare account from Kimberly-Clark and multiple work streams from Amazon. The agency came in fifth place in R3’s creative new business league for September, thanks to recent wins such as Allstate in the U.S., Maserati’s global creative account and CBS All Access in the U.S. 

The firm recently unveiled a brand repositioning campaign for its parent company Accenture, the largest brand move by the consulting giant in a decade.

Lululemon brought on Neuberger, formerly of Nike and Uber Eats, as its first chief brand officer in January. Despite store closures during the pandemic, Lululemon is benefitting as people lean into athleisure wear and online ordering. Direct-to-consumer revenue grew 155% in Q2 to $554 million. 

In June, Lululemon acquired smart workout company Mirror for $500 million, positioning it to compete in the at-home fitness category with companies such as Peloton.

“This is a special brand that deserves to have an even stronger voice in the world,” Gordon said. 

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

1 Amex consolidates creative with Dentsu, cutting creative ties with Ogilvy

Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

2 Consumers in APAC buy on trust more than anywhere else in the world

Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

3 Edelman report: China has high trust expectations, but are brands delivering?

Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

4 Dolce & Gabbana ignites controversy in China once again

Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

5 Nissan’s marketing head on consumer targeting and revising the agency model

Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

6 Sir Martin Sorrell interview: 'S4 Capital's real competition is Accenture'

Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

7 Uber chooses agency for global customer experience projects

WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

8 WPP merges AKQA and Grey to form AKQA Group

Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

9 Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

10 Huge wins SK-II global CRM business

Related Articles

Accenture repositions brand with campaign from Droga5 and triples media spend
Advertising
Oct 15, 2020
Gideon Spanier

Accenture repositions brand with campaign from ...

Facebook
Media
Apr 5, 2020
Staff

Facebook "Never lost" by Droga5 New York

Droga5 promotes Neil Heymann to global chief creative officer
Advertising
Oct 25, 2019
Emmet McGonagle

Droga5 promotes Neil Heymann to global chief ...

Accenture Interactive buys Droga5
Advertising
Apr 4, 2019
Oliver McAteer

Accenture Interactive buys Droga5

Just Published

These objects may have friendly faces, but they are not your friends
Advertising
36 minutes ago
Ad Nut

These objects may have friendly faces, but they are ...

Seemingly innocent inanimate objects may be out to get you, according to a fun new campaign for AMI Insurance by Colenso BBDO.

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020
Advertising
47 minutes ago
Staff Reporters

Six Deepavali/Diwali ads we liked in 2020

Deepavali season is upon us, and select markets in the region are abuzz with exciting creative work. We take a look at some of our favourites this year.

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green
Marketing
1 hour ago
Staff Reporters

Diwali, The festival of light and sound, goes green

INSPIRATION STATION: Away from the sound and air pollution that blights this festival, Gramart Project’s innovations in India are an eco-friendly way of sparking celebration.

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a strategy career at an ad agency
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to prepare for a ...

Not every planner at an ad agency starts out as a strategist. Many switch over from handling accounts, like McCann Worldgroup's Earl Javier. Now he's sharing tips to make the transition easier for others.