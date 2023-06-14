Advertising Marketing News
L'Oréal Groupe Vietnam reappoints Publicis as media planning and buying partner

L’Oreal Groupe has renewed their collaboration with Publicis Groupe in Vietnam following a successful three-and-a-half-year tenure and competitive review lasting three months.

The partnership, which began in 2020 when Starcom won the media mandate from GroupM, has proven successful for both sides, leading to a unanimous decision to extend the relationship. Under the renewed agreement, Publicis Groupe's bespoke solution, One L’Oreal (led by Starcom), will continue to provide media planning and buying services to L’Oréal Groupe, Vietnam.

Over the years, Publicis Groupe's Starcom has evolved its engagement with the cosmetics company, going beyond the traditional media mandate in Vietnam. Most notably, they pioneered the activation of a TikTok shop for L’Oreal Groupe’s brands, becoming one the first companies in the country to leverage the popular social media platform for e-commerce.

Pierre-Olivier Guy, chief digital and marketing officer for L’Oréal Groupe, Vietnam, expressed his gratitude to the participating agencies and highlighted the remarkable work done by both teams in recent years. 

Vineeth Dhruvan, CEO of Publicis Media, Vietnam said: "This win is especially dear to us because we treated ourselves as the biggest competitive threat to beat. We are delighted that L’Oréal Groupe has once again placed their trust in us."

The scope of the renewed mandate includes various media services, ranging from digital and commerce to on-site and off-site activations, D2C strategies, and brand building initiatives, and will span three years. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

