Advertising News The Work
Surekha Ragavan
1 day ago

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Users on social media rushed to defend the brand following an incriminating statement from a religious organisation.

Libresse pulls campaign with vulva imagery following backlash

Libresse, a feminine care and hygiene brand owned by Vinda, has pulled a campaign in Malaysia that featured images of vulvas (pictured above) on its sanitary product packaging interpreted into flower motifs. The V-Kebaya Limited Edition Range, which launched in early September, is inspired by Nyonya-style kebaya outfits and executed by creative agency Muma Malaysia.

Deenie Ong, marketing manager for the brand, said in a release during the launch of the campaign:

At Libresse, we aim to create a world where women can live the life they want by breaking V-zone taboos, and that begins with knowing and loving the V-Zone... Let's normalise V-Zone taboos in an open, positive and respectful manner by encouraging women to embrace this beautiful part of their body, together.

However, a statement by Safinar Salleh, chairperson of Yadim Muslim Women's Council, sparked a backlash on social media last weekend. The statement reads:

To misuse an image of women's private part on the advertisement design of your sanitary products is a dishonour to women. This promotion clearly undermines the dignity of women and violates the norms of decency in our Malaysian society.

Salleh went on to urge Libresse to pull its campaign immediately. The statement drew attention to the campaign and the brand released a statement on Friday (Sep 17) that it has withdrawn the ad from various channels. An excerpt of the statement reads:

We have always stood for all women and our intention is to encourage all women to embrace their femininity and full potential. As an inclusive brand, we value every voice and we are actively engaging with community members who expressed their views and shared their advice with us. We are listening and we care.

Following Libresse's decision, many on social media—including politicians and celebrities—defended the brand and slammed Salleh's comments.

In the past, Libresse has always been one to push the boundaries of traditional marketing around feminine care products and is one of the first few brands to feature real blood in its campaigns. In a 2018 Malaysia campaign called Men-struation by BBDO, the brand tries to defy conventional notions of what constitutes manliness by attempting to educate men about periods and women’s bodies. This UK campaign, also from 2018, features objects such as coin purses, seashells, and fortune cookies standing in to represent vulvas in a fun musical medley.

One of the brand’s most iconic campaigns, Womb Stories, used interesting animation styles to showcase the journeys of two women: one who decides not to have children and another who struggles to conceive and faces the trials of IVF and miscarriage. Also featured are a character who has endometriosis, an older woman going through the menopause and a girl who gets her period for the first time. The 2020 campaign, created for the UK market, went on to win four Cannes Grand Prix.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

1 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

Sexual harassment 'rampant' in the ad industry and has been ‘covered up’: Philippines women's organisation Gabriela

2 Sex harassment 'rampant' in Philippines ad industry: Gabriela

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

3 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

4 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

5 Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

6 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

7 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

8 NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

9 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

10 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Related Articles

Kotex takes nuanced approach to period stigma in APAC
Marketing
Jul 1, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Kotex takes nuanced approach to period stigma in APAC

Libresse tries to educate dudes with 'Men-struation' campaign
Advertising
Nov 30, 2018
Ad Nut

Libresse tries to educate dudes with 'Men-struation'...

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in all their emotional complexities
Advertising
Jul 1, 2020
Brittaney Kiefer

Libresse's UK brand chronicles 'womb stories' in ...

'Viva la vulva' campaign embraces anatomical diversity
Advertising
Nov 28, 2018
Ad Nut

'Viva la vulva' campaign embraces anatomical diversity

Just Published

Wavemaker appoints global investment and HR chiefs to 'diverse' leadership team
Media
25 minutes ago
Shauna Lewis

Wavemaker appoints global investment and HR chiefs ...

CEO Toby Jenner's revamped leadership to be completed with 'imminent' appointment of global chief transformation officer.

How Omnicom won Mercedes: ‘holistic marketing’ and buying two agencies
Advertising
31 minutes ago
Gideon Spanier

How Omnicom won Mercedes: ‘holistic marketing’ and ...

Florian Adamski, chief executive of OMD, talked to Campaign.

Why China’s war on celebrities could actually benefit brands
Marketing
12 hours ago
Avery Booker

Why China’s war on celebrities could actually ...

Beijing's ongoing crackdown on celebrity and fan culture has seen brands searching for ambassadors who are less likely to attract controversy, such as subject matter experts, athletes, and mature influencers.

Spikes Asia announces Jenny Lau as new events director
Advertising
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia announces Jenny Lau as new events director

Spikes Asia Awards will open for entries in October 2021 with the virtual event taking place in March 2022.