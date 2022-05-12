KitKat surprises Fifa gamers with own goals

In a fun activation by KitKat, Fifa gamers in Malaysia were caught by surprise when their opponents were scoring own goals, leaving them with easy wins.

Wunderman Thompson Amsterdam worked with KitKat to infiltrate Fifa with 100 accounts under ‘The Kitto Kath Squad’, a team made up of silver- and bronze-level players who were easy to beat. The squad sneakily incorporated ‘Kit’ and ‘Kat’ into footballers’ names including Australian Ryan Kitto, Germany’s Florian Kath, Norwegian John Kitolano, and Japanese footballer Chihiro Kato.

Unsuspecting gamers were surprised when their opponents from the squad scored an own goal and quit the game, basically giving them a quick and easy win. After the win, players received a personal message from the brand, to ‘Have a break. Have an easy win’. As a bonus, every defeat for The Kitto Kath Squad meant a triumph and easy in-game reward for players who can take a break from playing FUT Champions.

The idea behind the easy wins was to give gamers a break from online gaming, tying into the confectionary brand’s famous ‘Have a Break, Have a KitKat’ tagline.

Ad Nut thinks the activation is a clever, easy way to be top-of-mind in an exceptionally popular game, but Ad Nut also wonders if many serious Fifa gamers would welcome a brand interrupting their play guerrilla-style.

