KitKat surprises Fifa gamers with own goals

Unsuspecting Malaysian gamers were given easy wins in this activation so that they could ‘have a break’.

The Kitto Kath Squad
The Kitto Kath Squad

In a fun activation by KitKat, Fifa gamers in Malaysia were caught by surprise when their opponents were scoring own goals, leaving them with easy wins.

Wunderman Thompson Amsterdam worked with KitKat to infiltrate Fifa with 100 accounts under ‘The Kitto Kath Squad’, a team made up of silver- and bronze-level players who were easy to beat. The squad sneakily incorporated ‘Kit’ and ‘Kat’ into footballers’ names including Australian Ryan Kitto, Germany’s Florian Kath, Norwegian John Kitolano, and Japanese footballer Chihiro Kato.

Unsuspecting gamers were surprised when their opponents from the squad scored an own goal and quit the game, basically giving them a quick and easy win. After the win, players received a personal message from the brand, to ‘Have a break. Have an easy win’. As a bonus, every defeat for The Kitto Kath Squad meant a triumph and easy in-game reward for players who can take a break from playing FUT Champions.

The idea behind the easy wins was to give gamers a break from online gaming, tying into the confectionary brand’s famous ‘Have a Break, Have a KitKat’ tagline.

Ad Nut thinks the activation is a clever, easy way to be top-of-mind in an exceptionally popular game, but Ad Nut also wonders if many serious Fifa gamers would welcome a brand interrupting their play guerrilla-style.

CREDITS

Client: KitKat
Global Head of Marketing & Communications: Wael Jabi
Digital Lead Confectionary, Nestle: Arush Kochhar
KitKat Malaysia Brand Manager: Thor Su Ann
KitKat Malaysia Brand Manager: Whitney Kok
KitKat Malaysia Brand Lead: Frédéric Porchet

Agency: Wunderman Thompson Amsterdam
Global CCO: Bas Korsten, Daniel Bonner
Chief Creative Officer, Global Clients: Paul Shearer
Global Client Leader: Sasan Saeidi
Sr. Account Director: Loren Hargreaves
Executive Creative Director: Carlos Camacho
Senior Creatives: Nik Sluijs & Joey Boeters
Art: Tunchan Kalkan, Nando Correa
Producer: Martijn Van Hees
Head of Gaming & E-Sports: Grant Paterson

APAC team:
APAC CCO: SheungYan Lo
Account director: Goh Jamie Su Chin
Account management: Jason Wong, SiuLing Khoo
Jr. account manager: Denyse Tan YunXuan
Lead game team: Cavan Ang

Music, Sound Design & VO casting: Amp.Amsterdam // The Sonic Branding Company

Voice-over talent: Jonathan Joseph

Edit & motion design: Tim Arnold

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

