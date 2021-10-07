Media News
Arvind Hickman
20 hours ago

Just Eat Takeaway.com hires UM as global media partner

Agency beat Dentsu International in two-way pitch.

Just Eat Takeaway.com hires UM as global media partner

Just Eat Takeaway.com has consolidated its global media buying and planning with IPG Mediabrands’ UM, following a two-way competitive pitch.

The pitch process was a shootout between the two incumbents: UM, the media agency for Just Eat in the UK, Australia, Canada and several European markets; and Dentsu International, the media agency partner for Takeaway.com, which operates in various countries, including Belgium, Portugal and Romania.

UM will manage Just Eat Takeaway.com media accounts in 21 countries, with a remit that includes above-the-line media campaigns.

This consolidation adds nine Just Eat Takeaway.com markets for UM, including Germany and the Netherlands, where the company has its headquarters. 

The media review follows a creative agency pitch earlier this year that McCann Worldgroup, a stablemate of UM and the incumbent on Just Eat, won after competition from three other global networks.

Chris Skinner, EMEA president at UM, said: "We have loved working with such an amazing brand in such a high-growth and dynamic sector. Home food delivery exploded during the pandemic and demand has continued to grow as many countries start to emerge from their lockdowns.

“Our approach was based around adapting to Just Eat Takeaway.com’s needs with real agility and driving continual media performance, and now we have the opportunity to broaden our work still further.”

Just Eat Takeaway.com spent €369 million (£314 million) on marketing globally in 2020, up 158% from €143 million (£122 million) in 2019. The 2020 marketing spend included a "significant" increase in investment in legacy Just Eat markets.

Susan O’Brien, vice-president of brand at Just Eat Takeaway.com, said: “UM has significant experience working with multinational businesses at a global level and will play an important role in helping us deploy media strategies across our wider business.

"The team delivered a fantastic pitch and we’re very much looking forward to working together to deliver campaigns across our markets.”

McCann Worldgroup won the consolidated global creative account after a four-way pitch against Adam & Eve/DDB, Bartle Bogle Hegarty and TBWA\London.

In 2020, McCann London created ads featuring rapper Snoop Dogg.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

1 Mega Sale Days: driving consumers from discovery to purchase

Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

2 Coca-Cola debuts ‘Real Magic’ global brand platform with emphasis on gaming

Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

3 Wavemaker strikes ‘world first’ Amazon Advertising collaboration

Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

4 Meeting consumers’ need for joy with Shoppertainment

The top 10 shoe brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite shoe and sportswear brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

7 WPP fined $19 million by SEC over accounting and bribery claims

Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

8 Eugene Cheong joins DDB Asia to be creative chief

YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

9 YouTube’s anti-vax ban ups pressure on tech behemoths

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

UM unveils ‘Futureproof’ positioning
News
Mar 9, 2021
Daniel Farey-Jones

UM unveils ‘Futureproof’ positioning

UM's consultancy focus helps offset new business slump
Digital
Apr 15, 2021
Staff Reporters

UM's consultancy focus helps offset new business slump

Agency Report Card 2020: UM
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: UM

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada
Media
Aug 20, 2020
Staff Reporters

UM wins multi-market AOR appointment from Lazada

Just Published

What constitutes exemplary workplace mental-health support in 2021?
Analysis
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

What constitutes exemplary workplace mental-health ...

SOUNDING BOARD: We asked APAC industry insiders with different vantage points on the issue to tell us what a model mental-health effort looks like—and what's missing from current initiatives.

Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health in the workplace
Advertising
3 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Campaign Crash Course: How to support mental health ...

To mark World Mental Health Day, the leader of a mental health non-profit provides some recommendations for how to look after your own wellbeing and that of your peers.

Greenpeace shows the downsides of a carbon-free future
Advertising
3 hours ago
Ad Nut

Greenpeace shows the downsides of a carbon-free future

A pan-Asia campaign by UltraSuperNew Tokyo introduces us to the few people whose lives would be worse in a world that moves beyond fossil fuels.

BBH shake-up: Annette King to chair global board as CEO Neil Munn exits
Advertising
16 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

BBH shake-up: Annette King to chair global board as ...

Arto Hampartsoumian, managing partner and executive chairman of Publicis Groupe China, Christine Ng, chairwoman of BBH Singapore and China and Sid Tuli, managing director of BBH Singapore part of board.