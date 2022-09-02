Digital Media PR News
Shawn Lim
1 day ago

Julia Wei returns to Edelman as CEO

Campaign understands that Wei will return to Edelman, where she last held the position of director for head of consumer practice.

Julia Wei
Julia Wei
Julia Wei will be the next chief executive officer of Edelman, Campaign Asia-Pacific understands from a source, a week after leaving AKA Asia where she was the managing partner.
 
Wei spent more than nine years at Edelman between 2005 and 2015 before leaving for stints at The Secret Little Agency, Lazada and AKA Asia.
 
Adrian Warr is currently the CEO of Southeast Asia, a role he has held for less than a year. It is unclear if Wei is replacing him or a new position has been created for her.
 
Edelman did not respond at the time of writing and neither did Wei. 
 
More to come. 

 

Campaign Asia-Pacific

