Jim Prior to leave WPP after 22 years

Jim Prior, chair of WPP’s Design Bridge and Partners, is leaving the agency and network later this year.



Prior joined WPP in 2001 as chief executive of The Partners and became chief executive of Lambie-Nairn in 2014.



In 2018, he led the merger of The Partners, Lambie-Nairn, Brand Union, Addison and Vbat to create Superunion, which brought together most of WPP's key design and branding agencies as part of a broader simplification drive.

Superunion later merged with Design Bridge in July 2022, officially launching as Design Bridge and Partners earlier this year.



“It has been a wonderful experience to work with so many talented people across WPP over the last 22 years,” Prior said.



“I’m leaving in the knowledge that Design Bridge and Partners is superbly well set for continued success, in the hands of a great leadership team.”



Prior worked alongside John Morris, chief executive of Design Bridge and Partners, to define the positioning of the new company.



Morris added: “I’d like to thank Jim for being my partner over the last year as we brought the two agencies together, bedded in our new brand and created a culture where our teams are encouraged to unleash the full power of design.



“His continued mentorship and encouragement of our teams has helped build the Design Bridge and Partners it is today and on behalf of everyone in the agency, we wish him the very best in his next chapter.”



Prior also helped to relaunch the WPP brand in 2018, working with colleagues at Landor & Fitch and WPP to create the company’s new positioning, logo and wider brand identity.



He has previously worked with clients such as Ford, Deloitte, the BBC and the London Symphony Orchestra.