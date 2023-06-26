Jacki Kelley quits Dentsu to return to IPG as chief client and chief business officer

Jacki Kelley, Dentsu’s chief client officer and CEO of the Americas, has quit in a significant move to rejoin rival Interpublic in a newly created role as chief client and chief business officer, Campaign has learned.

Speculation that Kelley, one of the most senior leaders in US advertising, was poised to quit the Japanese agency group began to circulate at Cannes Lions, which she attended last week, and IPG confirmed her appointment today (Monday 26 June).

Her departure is a blow for Dentsu after Hiroshi Igarashi, the global chief executive, gave her additional responsibilities as its top executive for international clients at the end of 2022 — following the shock exit of Wendy Clark as chief executive of the international operation and the company’s move to a “One Dentsu” operation globally in January 2023.

Kelley has been responsible for 27% of global revenues as CEO of the Americas, the biggest region after Japan and, in a sign of her importance, she took part in Dentu's last two earnings calls with investors alongside Igarashi.

In her new role, Kelley will report to Philippe Krakowsky, the global chief executive of IPG, and becomes an executive vice-president as part of her new dual client and business officer role.

She will work with its agencies and leadership teams to “drive innovation, collaboration, and value for IPG's global portfolio of clients” and “focus on delivering exceptional client results, fostering strategic partnerships, and enhancing IPG's position as an industry leader”, the company said.

Kelley brings agency and media owner experience. She worked at USA Today and Yahoo, before rising to be CEO of UM and then CEO of IPG Mediabrands North America. She went on to join Bloomberg Media as chief operating officer for media in 2014 and became CEO of Dentsu Americas in 2019.

Krakowsky said: "We are very pleased to welcome Jacki back as our chief client officer and chief business officer. She is a force in our industry, who leads with great heart and a keen understanding of what marketers need to succeed in today’s complex media and consumer landscape.

“Over the course of her career, Jacki has consistently built lasting relationships with clients that drive value and growth for their businesses."



Kelley’s focus on “people you love” and “strong agency brands”



Kelley said: “IPG is where I learned the importance of ‘work you love, with people you love’ – a beautiful statement coined by The Martin Agency’s late and amazing Mike Hughes.