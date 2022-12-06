IPA names Josh Krichefski as next president

Josh Krichefski, global chief operating officer at EssenceMediacom, has been named the next IPA president-elect to succeed incumbent Julian Douglas, vice-chairman of VCCP.



He will take on the role in March as part of the IPA's AGM.



"I am truly honoured to have been chosen as the next president of the IPA,” Krichefski said. “I look forward to building on the outstanding work of my predecessors in championing our industry, its creativity and its impact in the world.



“We are living through an extraordinarily disruptive period, which is reshaping the economic, social and natural environment. How we continue to adapt as an industry is absolutely crucial as to how we, and our clients, will survive and prosper in the years ahead."



Krichefski was chosen following a three-month selection process led by former president Nigel Vaz, chief executive of Publicis Sapient, who headed up the Presidential Nominating Committee.



Krichefski joined Mediacom in January 2011 and the agency has since announced it will be merging with Essence to form EssenceMediacom, with the new agency rolling out in January 2023.



He will take over from Douglas – who was elected in 2020 to succeed Vaz – officially at a Special Council meeting on 23 March 2023.



Vaz added: "I could not be more delighted that Josh has agreed to take on this role. He is the perfect person to lead our industry as we start the second quarter of 2023.



“Josh’s energy and passion for our business will be invaluable in helping us all make the most of the opportunities that next year will inevitably bring. I know he will be an outstanding president."



In addition to his career at Mediacom, which has global clients including Adidas, Coca-Cola and Sony, Krichefski is trustee of The Talent Foundry, on the board of the MS Society and known for his advocacy work around mental health and workplace wellbeing.



Paul Bainsfair, IPA director general, said: "I am very much looking forward to working with Josh to ensure the IPA remains the power behind the practitioners.

"He is already a member of IPA Council and his pioneering work on good mental health – People First Better Results – is well known to me, and is seen as a blueprint for other agencies to follow.



“I can’t think of anyone better to help us focus on what is important over the next two years.”