ipa
It's do-or-die time for account management
With the discipline at a watershed moment, how will its future be defined? Wunderman Thompson's global chief client officer shares five ways to set up client leads as strategic growth partners of the future.
Account managers could be ‘squeezed out’ of agencies, UK industry report warns
“No one has really explained what the account management team does,” said one procurement lead.
British advertisers condemn Facebook's refusal to ban or fact-check micro-targeted political ads
Google and Twitter have both made moves to stem lies in political advertising.
UK advertising independents to woo more Chinese money
China newbies like The Beyond Collective, London Advertising, VCCP, and Feref are sussing out new business opportunities in the mainland.
IPA UK: Google and Facebook are not moving fast enough to tackle ad problems
The UK IPA director-general, Paul Bainsfair, said Google and Facebook have been too slow in tackling the brand safety problem.
How to effectively bring science to marketing
Brands are adopting a 'test and learn' approach to marketing strategy. Recent IPA Effectiveness Awards papers show how it can be done—without compromising on creativity.
