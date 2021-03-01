Instagram boosts interaction with Live Rooms

Instagram has announced the launch of Live Rooms, which enables users to add video feeds for up to three guests – two more than the platform's previous limit – when they go live to their followers.

Instagram says Live Rooms gives its "creators" – the name for the site’s high-profile content producers – more ways to build a business and earn a living.

It is the latest development in social networks helping people to connect in real time. At the end of last year, Twitter launched Spaces, which allows users to create audio-only chat rooms for up to 10 people.

Spaces followed hot on the heels of Clubhouse, an invitation-only app allowing users to host a real-time audio feed in a "room" that up to 5,000 people can join, which has enjoyed growing popularity.