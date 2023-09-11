Industry leaders reflect on 9/11

On the morning of Sept. 11, 2001, New York City streets bustled with the usual clamor of rush hour commute. Corporate employees hustled to grab their coffee, hoping to catch one train or the next, scheduled calls and greeted one another in the street.

For many ad agencies, that morning was unceremonious. The day would consist of client meetings, pitches, campaign brainstorms — the usual.

But the day would soon take a turn for the unimaginable, when at 8:46 a.m., American Airlines Flight 11 from Boston crashed into the World Trade Center’s North Tower, killing all the passengers on board and trapping those in the building in a haze of smoke and fire.

The rest of the day’s events, and the days that followed, are etched into every New Yorker’s — and the world’s — memory.

For ad execs whose companies were headquartered in New York, it was a harrowing time to step up to the plate and lead their people through the fear-filled aftermath.

For many, it was a defining moment, which continues to affect their leadership approach to this day.

To commemorate the 22nd anniversary of 9/11, Campaign US has asked ad execs to reflect on their leadership on that day and the years to follow.

Below we have compiled their thoughts, which have been edited for clarity:

Shelly Lazarus, chairman emerita, Ogilvy

On Sept. 11, 2001, Lazarus was CEO of Ogilvy and Mather. She was in London for a meeting with the agency’s Europe, Middle East, and Africa teams. She had just completed her “state of the agency” presentation when she was pulled out of the room and told the news.

Someone whispered in my ear that I needed to leave the room to ‘see something.’ I went to a television where I saw the planes go into the buildings. It was overwhelming. I did manage to get through to my husband who was in Manhattan (thank you to [then WPP CEO] Martin Sorrell. who somehow managed to get an open line for me), and found out my family was all accounted for. We actually stayed in the Heathrow hotel for the rest of the day as the rumors swirled that attacks were planned across Europe. It was harrowing.

I remember that we had a client event scheduled for the next night at The Ivy. I was supposed to do a talk on the power of brands. I agreed to go ahead with it, but with the acknowledgement at the start of the presentation that this was hardly the issue on everyone’s mind at the moment. The support of the Brits in the audience for me, an American, was palpable and heartfelt.

I remember going to Grosvenor Square where a memorial was forming in front of the American Embassy. People were coming out to leave flowers and to simply express their support to anyone they heard speaking with an American accent. It was beyond moving.

I finally got back to New York City on Friday night. U.S. air space had been closed until then. As I landed, a strange light [appeared on the skyline]. I wasn’t sure what [it] was, [until] at some point I realized that there were candles everywhere on the ground.

At the time, I did not know that a message had gone out to New Yorkers to light a candle that night and put it in a window. The view from the sky was magical. What a way to return home!

The next week in the agency was surreal. People weren’t really talking. There was sadness everywhere. I decided we needed to bring everyone together for what I called “milk and cookies.” (We actually did serve milk and cookies). And we just talked and grieved together. We hugged. We realized how important we were to each other. It helped.

[At that point], I learned the importance of human connection. We held on to each other and got through it. The memories from those days are forever.