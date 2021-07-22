Indie creative shop Across The Pond expands into China

Across The Pond appointed Li Wei as managing director for Greater China.

The independent creative agency, which started within Google in 2008 and describes its mission as 'helping tech brands create a better world', has offices in London, San Francisco and Singapore.

Li was formerly head of production at ImagineX Group, a brand-management and distribution company that works with luxury and designer fashion brands. Prior to that she was head of development at Beijing-based Mandarin Film Production. She has executive-produced documentaries about China for BBC, Amazon Prime and Tencent.

From her Shanghai base, Li will boost Across the Pond’s creative reputation and business development in China, as well as work in partnership with other agencies in the network, the company said.

Across the Pond's clients include Google, Expedia, Facebook and Xiaomi.

“Li Wei is the perfect candidate to lead our expansion into Greater China," Julie Cohen, CEO and founder of Across the Pond, said in a release. "Her diverse background and experience means she knows how to think strategically about our clients’ businesses as well as knowing exactly what we need in order to deliver on our mission to make the complex, human.”

Li said that having worked Across the Pond on Google projects, she is thrilled to join the team to work with Google Greater China as well as setting up new teams and exploring new business opportunities in China.