independents

Indie creative shop Across The Pond expands into China
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Indie creative shop Across The Pond expands into China

The agency, which has offices in London, San Francisco and Singapore, has hired Li Wei as Shanghai-based MD for Greater China.

HK independent agencies enter new growth phase
Aug 10, 2011
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

HK independent agencies enter new growth phase

HONG KONG - Conventional logic dictates that the muscle and scale of big agencies will almost always overwhelm smaller, independent players in the advertising industry. But that notion may be being turned around in Hong Kong and Mainland China.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

2 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

3 IBM CMO is taking ‘a completely new approach’ to B2B marketing

Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

4 Jean Lin appointed as executive officer at Dentsu Group

YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

5 YouTube Shorts rolls out globally: What does this mean for short video rivals?

Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

6 Burberry sales rebound after Chinese boycotts

Mindshare names APAC CEO

7 Mindshare names APAC CEO

Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

8 Move and win roundup: Week of July 12, 2021

It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

9 It's Adidas and Nike for Sania Mirza at Wimbledon

Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners

10 Cannes Lions 2021: All the APAC winners