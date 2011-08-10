independents

Search
1 day ago
Indie creative shop Across The Pond expands into China
The agency, which has offices in London, San Francisco and Singapore, has hired Li Wei as Shanghai-based MD for Greater China.
Aug 10, 2011
HK independent agencies enter new growth phase
HONG KONG - Conventional logic dictates that the muscle and scale of big agencies will almost always overwhelm smaller, independent players in the advertising industry. But that notion may be being turned around in Hong Kong and Mainland China.
