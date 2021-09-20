Advertising The Work
Mariah Cooper
13 hours ago

HP redoes a Backstreet Boys hit to target millennial parents

A UK campaign for the company's ink and toner service spoofs “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” with the song “Back-to-School, Alright!”

HP redoes a Backstreet Boys hit to target millennial parents

HP Instant Ink, the technology company’s ink and toner subscription service, is helping parents—and Parent Teacher Associations around the UK—prepare for back to school season.

Its new campaign  “HP Pays Your PTA” takes a nostalgic twist by spoofing Backstreet Boys’ single “Everybody (Backstreet’s Back)” with the song, “Back-to-School, Alright!”

Actor Justin Baldoni stars in one spot, which features him, his wife and two kids as they get ready for the first day of school. Baldoni and two other dads dance in their robes, wash toy cars and wear Backstreet Boys-inspired outfits. 

“Every mommy, make some coffee,” Baldoni sings. “Every daddy, wake up at first light. They’re back to school, alright. Oh my God, they’re back to school. Time to get them on a schedule. Gonna take the school year day by day. Gotta raise some money for the PTA.”

In the second spot, the Holderness Family, known for their viral YouTube videos, sing a song with similar lyrics as they get their kids ready for school. The spot also features cameos of real teachers from across the U.S. dancing.

The campaign, which targets millennial parents, was created to celebrate the first day back at school for many students after a year of remote learning during the pandemic.

“For a lot of us, this is the most momentous back to school season because the last year and a half have been rough,” Laura Morris, director of U.S. consumer print marketing at HP, told Campaign US. “For those who are planning to go back, it doesn't look like it did a couple of years ago. But getting our kids out of the house into a learning environment and not on Zoom was something that we felt had to be celebrated.”

Parents and teachers are also encouraged to lip-sync to the song on Instagram Reels using the hashtag #HPPaysYourPTA, to promote their school’s fundraiser. 

HP also wanted to give back to school communities through the campaign, so it launched the “HP Pays Your PTA” program. School PTA representatives that sign up receive a unique URL, good for 60 days, that triggers a $10 donation from HP. People who click will automatically be enrolled in the Instant Ink service, with plans starting at 99 cents monthly. 

HP vowed to donate up to $3 million, including a match of up to $2,000 each, to the five schools that raise the most money. The program runs through November 30. 

“[Purpose-driven] marketing campaigns have to really tie to a product, because in the corporate world, it's easy for it to get on the chopping block,” said Morris. “We thought this was a great opportunity for us to do a purpose-serving marketing campaign and be able to shift dollars.”

Morris hopes the campaign will ignite engagement on social media and pave the way for bigger fundraiser drives for back to school supplies with retail partners. 

“If we can show that we can engage with these school fundraising organizations, it opens the door for us to be able to contribute more [across] the company,” said Morris.

Source:
Campaign UK

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

How to promote your brand on Connected TV

1 How to promote your brand on Connected TV

Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

2 Indian sex-wellness brand Skore launches ‘Cliteracy drive’

PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

3 PepsiCo launches data practice to help food and beverage retailers grow

$3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

4 $3.3 billion Unilever media pitch wraps, WPP retains largest remit

The top 10 beer brands in Asia-Pacific

5 Top 10: Asia's favourite beer brands

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

6 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

7 Is regional agency leadership still necessary?

Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

8 Tech experts throw shade at Facebook-Ray Ban smart glasses

Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

9 Spotify on hunt for global sponsors as it signs up Disney+

Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

10 Women to Watch 2021: Celebrating the torchbearers in the APAC marcomms industry

Related Articles

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over with Omen
Marketing
Aug 20, 2021
Rahul Sachitanand

Not a game: HP's high-stakes bid to win gamers over ...

HP Omen campaign takes on status culture in Korea
Advertising
Jun 16, 2021
Ad Nut

HP Omen campaign takes on status culture in Korea

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Siew Ting Foo, HP
Marketing
Jun 17, 2021
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2021: Siew Ting Foo, HP

L’Oreal expands Wavemaker's global media remit
Media
Aug 11, 2021
Arvind Hickman

L’Oreal expands Wavemaker's global media remit

Just Published

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global agency consolidation
Advertising
2 hours ago
Ben Bold

Omnicom beats Publicis to clinch Mercedes' global ...

In unusual move, Omnicom buys two German agencies that already work with client.

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as Lazada CMO
Marketing
8 hours ago
Staff Reporters

NTUC Income's Marcus Chew replaces Mary Zhou as ...

Zhou expected to move to another role within the ecommerce platform, with Chew starting October 1.

Singapore parents not amused by clowns-outside-schools marketing stunt
News
10 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Singapore parents not amused by clowns-outside-schoo...

A public-speaking academy has apologised and halted an activity that saw it place men in clown makeup outside primary schools today, where they, according to some reports, interacted with children.

Eating ice cream in an Airbnb: Australia's top 100 brands
Country Rankings
11 hours ago
Jessica Goodfellow

Eating ice cream in an Airbnb: Australia's top 100 ...

Magnum, Airbnb and electronics giant Hitachi rocket up more than 100 places in our ranking of Australia's favourite brands, a list that branding experts say displays a mixture of innovation and dependability.