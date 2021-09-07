Advertising Analysis The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

How to shoot an ad with a crew of 5 instead of 50

A behind-the-scenes film shows the challenging three-month process behind the creation of a single 30-second TVC under changing pandemic restrictions.

How to shoot an ad with a crew of 5 instead of 50

The process of creating and filming a commercial—arduous and tricky under the best of circumstances—has over the last year and half become even more difficult. But we seldom get a look at how, nor do we think much about the impact on the people doing that work.

So a new behind-the-scenes film distributed by Wunderman Thompson Thailand is pretty special. It chronicles the making of a 30-second ad for a new product from Dutch Mill, a Thai dairy brand. We get to see not only some of how the Rube Goldberg machine in the ad came to be, but also hints of the difficulty behind planning and executing such a shoot. For example, as the narrator recounts, the team initially expected to be able to use an on-set crew of 50, but that was cut to 20, and finally to five. 

The narrator is the ad's director, Bhakpong Skonvitayanon of B1 Films. He and Duangtawan Sirikoon, also of B1 Films, co-directed the making-of film.

We get to see the final 30-second ad at the end of the documentary, and it's cool—deserving of some pausing and rewinding to appreciate the clever contraption. But before we get to that, we also see some of the behind-the-scenes people who rarely get thought about but have been hit hard by the pandemic, as the client and agency ECD stress in a press release.

Raviwan Mahakachaporn, Dutch Mill marketing director:

In this lockdown situation, it is tough for all of us but especially for freelance workers who are not on a payroll. They need all the support they can get, and we are happy to be their working partner. We hope this video will cheer you up and fuel your strength to fight another day.

Thasorn Boonyanate, ECD of Wunderman Thompson Thailand:

We’re trying to prove that it’s possible for brands to launch communication under this five-person production limit. Not only did we commission the crew to make this documentary to promote themselves, but we also diverted a portion of our agency fee to hire 70 production staff who are currently out of work. The truth is we all need each other to get through COVID-19 together.

The Dutch Mill TVC, which launched on Sunday (September 5) is nice work. It makes Ad Nut want to try the coffee-milk product, so well done. And this documentary is nice work about that nice work. Let's hope it leads to more nice work for the nice people who really need more work.

Ad Nut has noted the pandemic-related work of Thasorn Boonyanate, the ECD on this campaign, a couple of times previously:

Dear client: Thank you for cancelling our work (June 20, 2020)
Wunderman Thompson's Thailand ECD was bummed that a huge campaign for TCP Group got pulled due to the pandemic. Until he looked into what else the client has been up to.

Thai mom-and-pop shops get a free geo-targeted boost (May 14, 2021)
With help from Dutch Mill Group and Wunderman Thompson, more than 200 micro retailers are starring in their very own ads and enjoying higher revenue. This delightful initiative has made Ad Nut's week.

