News The Work
Rahul Sachitanand
2 days ago

How brands celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day

A round-up of ads from Indian brands including Thums Up, Tata Tea, Godrej Group, and Rage Coffee.

How brands celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day

BRAND: India
WHAT THEY DID: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or (a grand celebration of independence) was the flagship campaign from the Government of India. A 75-week countdown began in March 2021, and concluded in 15 August 2022, India's 75th Independence Day. A key sub-campaign under this was the Har Ghar Tiranga (a tricolour in every home) campaign.  

BRAND: Thums Up 
WHAT THEY DID: Coca-Cola's billion-dollar homegrown cola brand sought to celebrate courage and perseverance with its animated campaign. Created by Ogilvy, the campaign features life stories of athletes including Sourav Ganguly, Avani Lekhara and Nikhat Zareen. 

BRAND: Godrej Group 
WHAT THEY DID: The diversified conglomerate used a landmark year to show off its new film #SoundsOfMakingIndia. The film, by Creativeland Asia, highlights the Godrej Group’s journey in the country's evolution.

BRAND: Tata Tea 
WHAT THEY DID: Tata Tea Premium launched a campaign, #DeshKaGarv (pride of the country), by MediaMonks that showcases iconic moments in India's seven-and-a-half decade history. The brand has also launched a limited-edition tea set and tin pack collection, called #DeshKaGarv, as a part of the campaign.

BRAND: JSW Paints
WHAT THEY DID: While many brands sought to celebrate a significant milestone, JSW Paints sought to use the sanctity associated with India's tricolour flag to promote a message of positive thought. The campaign, Thoughtful is Beautiful, was from TBWA India. 

BRAND: Rage Coffee
WHAT THEY DID: The startup coffee brand used Independence Day to launch its new digital campaign ‘India Drinks Rage Coffee’ to show off the diversity of its consumers from across the country. 

 

BRAND: NIC Honestly Natural Ice-cream
WHAT THEY DID: This startup brand thinks looking forward with hope (for the country and an ice-cream brand) may be one way to go. 

BRAND: Cashkaro
WHAT THEY DID: Indians love to bargain, especially delighting in gaining a rupee or two when haggling with vendors on the street. A campaign from Cashkaro, a fintech startup, urges Indians to outgrow this habit and let hard-pressed small businesses, struggling back to their feet after the pandemic, keep some of these meagre profits. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

1 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Aman Gupta, Boat

Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

2 Behind Marriott Bonvoy’s first APAC campaign

PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

3 PepsiCo awards Southeast Asia media mandate to Publicis

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

4 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

5 The end of Facebook Live Shopping: How will it impact ecommerce?

Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

6 Sai Tzy Horng: What does it take to truly change the game?

Crypto ad ban in Singapore: How have platforms changed their marketing strategy?

7 Crypto ad ban in SG: How are platforms navigating it?

DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

8 DFI Retail's Ronald Wong on how the Yuu loyalty app's marketing cut through the noise

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

9 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

10 Hakuhodo and DAC launch H+ to create a new Asia-wide digital network offering

Related Articles

How brands should deal with backlash
Marketing
Feb 18, 2021
Eularie Saldanha

How brands should deal with backlash

India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut
Country Rankings
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

India's top 100 brands: Few local brands make the cut

India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it
Country Rankings
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

India shouldn’t go ‘local’ for the sake of it

Local aviation brands fly high with Indian consumers
Country Rankings
Aug 17, 2020
Raahil Chopra

Local aviation brands fly high with Indian consumers

Just Published

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief learning officer
PR
1 hour ago
Brandon Doerrer

Holly Brittingham joins BCW as global chief ...

She will train talent and organise development in her newly created role.

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the aerospace and defence company you’ve never heard of
Analysis
1 hour ago
Alison Weissbrot

Behind the rebrand of Northrop Grumman, the ...

Virginia-based Northrop Grumman is well-known in government circles, but it has been doubling down on its brand communications to attract new talent and investors.

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2
Advertising
2 hours ago
Glauk Mahmutaj

WPP tops big six new-business table in Q2

Global agency rankings: In the creative and media leagues, BBDO catapults 38 places to enter the former, while Publicis Media retains its position at the top of the latter.

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before jumping into the metaverse
Advertising
2 hours ago
Laura Wade

Striving for sustainability? Consider this before ...

Why your metaverse activations could foil your net-zero emissions plans.