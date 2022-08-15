How brands celebrated India’s 75th Independence Day

BRAND: India

WHAT THEY DID: Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav or (a grand celebration of independence) was the flagship campaign from the Government of India. A 75-week countdown began in March 2021, and concluded in 15 August 2022, India's 75th Independence Day. A key sub-campaign under this was the Har Ghar Tiranga (a tricolour in every home) campaign.

BRAND: Thums Up

WHAT THEY DID: Coca-Cola's billion-dollar homegrown cola brand sought to celebrate courage and perseverance with its animated campaign. Created by Ogilvy, the campaign features life stories of athletes including Sourav Ganguly, Avani Lekhara and Nikhat Zareen.

BRAND: Godrej Group

WHAT THEY DID: The diversified conglomerate used a landmark year to show off its new film #SoundsOfMakingIndia. The film, by Creativeland Asia, highlights the Godrej Group’s journey in the country's evolution.

BRAND: Tata Tea

WHAT THEY DID: Tata Tea Premium launched a campaign, #DeshKaGarv (pride of the country), by MediaMonks that showcases iconic moments in India's seven-and-a-half decade history. The brand has also launched a limited-edition tea set and tin pack collection, called #DeshKaGarv, as a part of the campaign.

BRAND: JSW Paints

WHAT THEY DID: While many brands sought to celebrate a significant milestone, JSW Paints sought to use the sanctity associated with India's tricolour flag to promote a message of positive thought. The campaign, Thoughtful is Beautiful, was from TBWA India.

BRAND: Rage Coffee

WHAT THEY DID: The startup coffee brand used Independence Day to launch its new digital campaign ‘India Drinks Rage Coffee’ to show off the diversity of its consumers from across the country.

BRAND: NIC Honestly Natural Ice-cream

WHAT THEY DID: This startup brand thinks looking forward with hope (for the country and an ice-cream brand) may be one way to go.

BRAND: Cashkaro

WHAT THEY DID: Indians love to bargain, especially delighting in gaining a rupee or two when haggling with vendors on the street. A campaign from Cashkaro, a fintech startup, urges Indians to outgrow this habit and let hard-pressed small businesses, struggling back to their feet after the pandemic, keep some of these meagre profits.