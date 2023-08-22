How AMD is rising to the challenge in APAC and beyond

While chipmakers have gained immense mainstream interest this year from the explosion of generative AI, keen observers of the semiconductor industry know that AMD’s hard-won growth has been a long time coming. Under the stewardship of CEO Lisa Su, who Forbes credited with “[orchestrating] one of the great turnarounds in Silicon Valley history,” AMD has seen an incredible reversal of fortunes in less than a decade, with Brand Finance recording 379% growth for the brand since 2020 in its 2023 Global 500 rankings — proportionally higher than market leader Nvidia.

Last year, the company broadened its portfolio by acquiring adaptive computing leader Xilinx and edge computing developer Pensando, strengthening its position as a leader in high-performance and adaptive computing, powering solutions across cloud, enterprise, HPC, 5G and communication infrastructure; artificial intelligence; adaptable intelligent systems; gaming; simulation and visualisation; and smarter client services.

Exceptional culture, exceptional results

But the secret of AMD’s success isn’t just one individual or even technological innovation. At the heart of its turnaround — the chip powering the chipmaker — is an “exceptional culture” that fosters “innovation, efficiency, and a deep connection with customers,” says Virginia Loh, AMD’s director of marketing for Asia Pacific and Japan.

Virginia, who previously spent nine years at Intel, summed up the most important differentiator between AMD and their competitors in one word: agility. “The people that work in this company are highly, highly collaborative. Regional teams are given a lot of autonomy to make fast decisions in our markets,” she said.

Enabled by an ambitious challenger spirit and culture of employee empowerment, the company prides itself on championing underrepresented minorities in STEM. Fittingly, Lisa Su isn’t the only female role model at the company; there’s a strong showing of women leaders, from senior VP (marketing, HR, and investor relations) Ruth Cotter to Radeon Technologies director Laura Smith. It’s a rare feat not only in a multinational corporation, but especially within the male-dominated semiconductor industry.

The company’s drive to foster diverse talent was evident to Virginia even before joining. During her interview process, she gradually became convinced of AMD’s wider people-first culture after extensive conversations with her future colleagues.

“It’s not just the company interviewing you, right? You also want to know whether you’re lending the next stage in your career to the right company; if that’s the culture and the people that you want to work for long-term,” she enthused. At the time, AMD was still “slowly taking market share” by building up its flagship Ryzen™ processor portfolio — but even then, attrition was uncommonly low, with the average AMD career spanning from a minimum of seven years to people’s entire working lives.