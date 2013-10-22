amd

Billy Leung, GM of Kinetic Beijing, resigns to pursue a digital career change
Oct 22, 2013
Benjamin Li

Billy Leung, GM of Kinetic Beijing, resigns to pursue a digital career change

BEIJING - Billy Leung, GM of GroupM’s OOH agency, Kinetic Beijing, has resigned and leaves at the end of this month. The company has yet to pick a replacement to fill his post.

Former Nielsen executives start consultancy to address 'servicing gap'
Sep 17, 2013
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Former Nielsen executives start consultancy to address 'servicing gap'

GREATER CHINA - Former Nielsen colleagues Jeff Stewart and Christophe Cazes have co-founded a market information consultancy, Asia Market Development (AMD), to offer an alternative approach to the "inflexible solutions by larger global firms that aren’t designed for the demand and speed of this market".

AMD breaks silence in China, hires Kinetic Beijing for OOH push
Jul 25, 2012
Benjamin Li

AMD breaks silence in China, hires Kinetic Beijing for OOH push

BEIJING - Global semiconductor manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has appointed Kinetic as its OOH media agency for the launch of its new Accelerated Processing Unit (APU).

Euro RSCG Singapore wins digital marketing duties for AMD in APAC
Sep 3, 2010
Staff Reporters

Euro RSCG Singapore wins digital marketing duties for AMD in APAC

SINGAPORE - Euro RSCG has been tasked to undertake digital marketing and field marketing initiatives for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Asia-Pacific.

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

1 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

2 Goodbye influencer marketing, it was nice knowing you

How Barbie has sustained as one of the most successful toy brands of all time

3 How Barbie has sustained as one of the most successful toy brands of all time

Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

4 Disney’s ‘metaverse chief’ departs shortly after division shutdown

Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

5 Samsung ‘unfolds’ its latest smartphone campaign with 3D OOH billboards

Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

6 Dentsu’s Doug Rozen to depart amid Americas reorganisation

Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

7 Dentsu names new CEO for China as Deric Wong exits

K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

8 K-pop partnerships: A win-win for brands and artists or just lazy marketing?

Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

9 Dentsu international whistleblowing reports more than double

Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO

10 Wunderman Thompson names new APAC CEO