How AMD is rising to the challenge in APAC and beyond
We caught up with Virginia Loh, AMD’s marketing director for Asia Pacific and Japan, about how the company is making strides in APAC and beyond, driven by its challenger spirit and “exceptional culture.”
Billy Leung, GM of Kinetic Beijing, resigns to pursue a digital career change
BEIJING - Billy Leung, GM of GroupM’s OOH agency, Kinetic Beijing, has resigned and leaves at the end of this month. The company has yet to pick a replacement to fill his post.
Former Nielsen executives start consultancy to address 'servicing gap'
GREATER CHINA - Former Nielsen colleagues Jeff Stewart and Christophe Cazes have co-founded a market information consultancy, Asia Market Development (AMD), to offer an alternative approach to the "inflexible solutions by larger global firms that aren’t designed for the demand and speed of this market".
AMD breaks silence in China, hires Kinetic Beijing for OOH push
BEIJING - Global semiconductor manufacturer Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) has appointed Kinetic as its OOH media agency for the launch of its new Accelerated Processing Unit (APU).
Euro RSCG Singapore wins digital marketing duties for AMD in APAC
SINGAPORE - Euro RSCG has been tasked to undertake digital marketing and field marketing initiatives for Advanced Micro Devices (AMD) in Asia-Pacific.
