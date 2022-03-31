How a hotel business grew by 50% during the pandemic

While much of the travel industry has found the past two years tough, The Fives Hotels & Residences, a collection of luxury hotels in Mexico, has come out of the pandemic one step ahead. By using Meta’s suite of lead generation tools along with HubSpot CRM software, the company has been able to drive 50% growth in business since the end of 2019.

Scaling the business to that extent, at a time when prospective customers have been scarce overall across the industry, has been no mean feat. But The Fives found a way of meeting their potential customers where they were, and connecting with them using their preferred method of communication — be that filling forms, calling or messaging —to create opportunities for those potential leads to turn into sales.

They did this using Meta’s customisable suite of lead generation tools, which allows customers to get in touch in just a few clicks. This includes forms (Lead Ads), phone calls (Call Ads) or messages (Ads that Click to Messenger), which they can do directly from an ad served to them on Instagram or Facebook.

When using these along with HubSpot CRM software, The Fives had new leads sent directly to them, and found particular success through offering customers an instant, real-time connection.

Reconnecting with guests

By leveraging Meta’s reach and optimisation, The Fives found it easy to reconnect with past guests to generate leads. And by integrating their HubSpot CRM via Meta’s Conversions API, they were able to connect with potential customers.

This gave The Fives the knowledge to adjust and customise its messaging to suit specific audiences, optimising its approach to ensure the quality of leads. This in turn improved conversion and ROI.



“Gaining valuable metrics such as geography, the reason for people’s stay and their customer history allows us to tailor our messaging and offer additional services and upgrades to entice return visits,” says Roberto Peon, call centre director, The Fives. “The combination of HubSpot and Leads Ads on Facebook and Instagram allows customers to easily share that information with us.”

With good-quality data on hand, The Fives has the ability to generate leads at scale and sync these in real-time with HubSpot, so they can be integrated with existing workflows.

The company also found significant success with Meta’s Call Ads – a product that helps businesses instantly connect over the phone with prospective customers. “There’s little friction and no waiting to take action on leads,” says Sandor Winkler, vice president of sales and marketing, The Fives. “The moment a customer is ready to tap click to call, we’re here for them. It takes just a few clicks and the conversation starts.”

Impressive growth

The resulting success of these Call Ads has meant The Fives now employs nearly 40 agents working 24 hours a day, across different languages and regions.

But perhaps most impressive is that since The Fives started using Meta lead generation tools in combination with Hubspot to generate leads, it’s seen 10x the revenue on direct channels and is exceeding monthly sales goals.

“This growth and expansion was made possible through the data provided through Meta and HubSpot,” says Winkler. “And because of these tools, we’re excited to apply these insights to our other businesses and to continue growing.”

Making leads count

The Fives used a customisable suite of lead generation tools on Meta – Lead Ads, Call Ads and Ads that Click to Messenger. This allowed customers to get in touch with them in a few simple clicks, via forms, phone calls or messages, directly from an ad served to them on Instagram or Facebook.

While Meta’s suite of lead generation tools helps companies reach their customers in ways that appeal to them, what you do with the data from those leads is what matters.

By including a Meta partner such as HubSpot in lead generation, companies open themselves up to receive greater, more reliable customer insights than they would have alone, which in turn generates more valuable, high-quality leads.

Not just that, but using a CRM partner can truly make sense of that data, to help companies target customers more effectively, improve conversion rates and watch their ROI soar.

Meta’s Lead Generation in numbers Meta’s new Conversion Leads Optimization for Lead Ads drives, on average, a greater than 20% increase in lead-to-sale conversion rate (compared with Leads Optimization)* *In a test conducted in October 2020 for 26 CRM integrated via Conversions API advertisers from nine verticals and 10 countries Research across 18 CRM-integrated via Conversions API advertisers suggests that Conversion Leads Optimization outperforms Leads Optimization in driving higher lead-to-sale conversion rate 80% of the time** **In a test conducted in October 2020

