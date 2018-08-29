hubspot
How a hotel business grew by 50% during the pandemic
The Fives Hotels & Residences used Meta digital lead generation and HubSpot to improve its customer connections – and its sales
HubSpot to hire 100 more in Singapore
An expanded APAC HQ aims to employ 250 staff by 2021.
Updated: HubSpot's GM for Japan resigns
An early departure suggests the inbound marketing specialist is off to a shaky start.
An inbound marketing guru spells it out for novices
Some straight advice on becoming more customer-centric from the president of HubSpot's first Diamond Partner in Asia, 24-7.
HubSpot plans to launch Japan operation
US-based HubSpot is launching a new office in Japan and will continue to expand its regional headquarters in Singapore.
HubSpot opens doors to SingSpot
HubSpot has officially opened its Singapore office and announced it will hire 150 Singapore-based employees over the next three years. The company’s Singapore office—affectionately known as SingSpot—joins Sydney as the second office in the region and will act as the company’s regional headquarters.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins