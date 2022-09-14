Study reveals the 20 most influential people in digital marketing

Dharmesh Shah, the founder and CTO of HubSpot, was crowned the most influential person in SEO and digital marketing with a staggering 1,036,649 Linkedin followers and over 296,000 Twitter followers.

The list was compiled by SaaS SEO agency, Rock The Rankings, who analysed social media to find the top 20 influencers for 2022.

Rank Influencer Twitter followers LinkedIn followers Number of Tweets Mentions (7 days) Engagement rate (%) 1 Dharmesh Shah 296,500 1,036,649 20,803 178 0.16 2 John Rampton 1,257,792 45,454 38,277 141 0 3 Pam Moore 285,548 348,243 134,776 11 0.72 4 Danny Sullivan 533,000 261,623 78,888 442 0.02 5 Rand Fishkin 466,241 128,000 68,857 732 0.3 6 Neil Patel 437,410 453,000 25,517 348 0.14 7 Barry Schwartz 184,452 23,067 128,483 1809 0.01 8 Shama Hyder 45,121 615,959 25,377 45 0.01 9 Aleyda Solis 125,110 36,465 122,052 717 0.57 10 John Mueller 139,233 6,175 40,019 2110 0.01 11 Matt Cutts 508,454 5,757 32,352 20 0.02 12 Dr. Pete Meyers 73,918 3,734 123,872 675 0.1 13 Julie Joyce 23,151 2,850 52,520 1 3.43 14 Ann Smarty 66,016 13,472 81,794 301 0 15 Glenn Gabe 52,610 3,163 76,663 418 0.02 16 Brian Dean 125,445 68,385 7,167 25 0.87 17 Shane Barker 29,956 23,995 82,147 46 0.01 18 Mike Volpe 74,428 1,496 26,295 10 1.26 19 Wil Reynolds 55,641 20,661 41,697 64 0.35 20 Cyrus Shepard 95,977 13,610 26,249 248 0.06

In second place comes John Rampton, a serial entrepreneur and founder of the online payments company Due and productivity company Calendar. The study found Rampton had the highest number of Twitter followers, at a staggering 1,257,792.

In third place was Pam Moore, founder of digital marketing agency, Marketing Nutz, who had the highest number of Tweets in the study. Sharing her 25+ years’ experience with the world, Moore has composed 134,776 tweets, giving advice and industry views to her 285,548 followers.

Two more influential females in SEO appear in the top 10, including founder of Zen Media Shama Hyder who comes in ninth place, and International SEO consultant and founder of Orainti, Aleya Solis. Hyder is most popular on Linkedin with an incredible 615,959 followers, while Aleyda Solis has a higher number of Twitter followers (125,110).

Google is one of only two companies to feature twice in the top 20, the other being Moz, the SEO software company. Google’s very own public liason officer, Danny Sullivan, is in the top five thanks to his impressive number of tweets (78,888) and Twitter followers (533,000). In addition, Google’s Search advocate, John Mueller, known in the SEO industry for sharing tips and dropping hints about what to expect next from Google, features in 10th place on the list with the most Twitter mentions; it’s clear his followers are keen to get his advice and opinions on the latest industry trends.

It's no surprise that both Rand Fishkin and Neil Patel also made the list. Fishkin is famously the founder of Moz while Patel is the founder of Kissmetrics. Both figures are extremely popular on social media, especially Twitter, where they both have over 400,000 followers. When it comes to Linkedin Neil Patel has a substantially higher number of followers (453,000) while Rand Fishkin has 128,000.

The study is published at a time when the digital marketing industry is rapidly evolving. The global market is estimated to be worth $786.2 billion by 2026, with the SEO industry worth currently worth $80 billion alone.

And, as the industry grows, so does the interest in careers, as Google Trends data shows a 76% increase in global searches for ‘SEO jobs’ in the last 12 months.

A spokesperson from Rock The Rankings commented on the findings: “Within the SEO industry, there is a lot of conversation on social media, and for those who are new to the industry, it’s vital to connect with the right people. This study aims to help those who want to stay up to date with the latest trends by taking a close look the industry’s most knowledgeable figures who are sharing content on social media.

“There is so much talent in the industry, and as it continues to grow, there will no doubt be new influencers cropping up in the near future, however, we are incredibly lucky to get such incredible insights from our current top 20."