PR News
John Harrington
Jul 3, 2022

Hotwire makes double acquisition worth $37.5m

Enero Group has announced a double acquisition for Hotwire worth a total of US$37.5m in cash and shares. The move will see the tech comms and marketing agency operate its first owned offices in Asia.

L-R: Anol Bhattacharya, CEO of GetIT; Heather Kernahan, global CEO of Hotwire; Brent Scrimshaw, CEO of Enero Group; and Matt Quirie, CEO of ROI DNA
L-R: Anol Bhattacharya, CEO of GetIT; Heather Kernahan, global CEO of Hotwire; Brent Scrimshaw, CEO of Enero Group; and Matt Quirie, CEO of ROI DNA

The acquisition of San Francisco-based b2b digital marketing agency ROI DNA, and b2b tech marketing agency GetIT, based in offices across Asia, follows a new $50m funding arrangement with Australian bank Westpac agreed on 23 June.

Enero said the acquisitions will complement Hotwire’s 2021 acquisition of McDonald Butler Associates in the UK, and "allow the teams to rapidly scale services to innovative technology companies in North America and APAC, navigating complex reputation issues, building business-impacting stakeholder relationships, and delivering revenue growth on a larger scale".

ROI DNA has more than 150 employees in North America and is said to have generated more than $12bn in revenue for clients that include AWS Marketplace, Loom, Cockroach Labs, Elastic, and Salesforce. The acquisition was funded with a cash payment of $26.4m and $6.6m in Enero shares.

The acquisition of GetIT will see Hotwire launch its own office network across Asia, with offices in Singapore, India, Malaysia and Japan. The agency works with high-profile tech brands including AWS, Oracle, Fortinet, Fujitsu, Cisco, Google Cloud and Trend Micro. The total acquisition cost was $4.5m ($2.7m in cash and $1.8m in Enero shares).

Following the acquisitions, ROI DNA becomes ROI DNA, a Hotwire Company, and GetIT is renamed GetIT, a Hotwire Company. The ROI DNA and GetIT leadership teams, led by CEOs Matt Quirie and Anol Bhattacharya respectively, will remain in place.

The acquisitions take Hotwire's global workforce to more than 500 staff in 14 offices globally.

“As a key Enero brand, Hotwire continues to deliver strong momentum, particularly in North America,” said Brent Scrimshaw, CEO of Enero Group. “Adding sophisticated performance marketing capabilities in North America and APAC will create a global network of performance marketing expertise. This will unlock further opportunities for Hotwire to deepen their partnerships with some of the world’s leading technology companies. Combining world class communication skills to expedite reputation, relationships and revenue, these acquisitions will continue to accelerate Enero’s growth trajectory and positioning as a creative technology company.”

Heather Kernahan, global CEO of Hotwire, said: "The addition of ROI DNA and GetIT to our portfolio allows us to accelerate our reputation, relationship, and revenue services globally while adding performance marketing to provide a unique marketplace offering which we believe is the key to success in the current tech landscape.”

Quirie said: “We started ROI DNA to drive ginormous results for our clients and to create a differentiated culture that asks each person to bring their whole selves, think outside the box, do it right, and have a hell of a lot of fun doing it. We are thrilled to have the opportunity to join forces with Hotwire to advance both of these missions for seamless, rapid scale.”

Bhattacharya said: “We’ve been able to grow rapidly across Asia with a clear market differentiator of delivering long-term value paired with short-term results. Now, we’re excited to expand our horizons and partner with global teams and opportunities at Hotwire.”

Australian-listed Enero said today the initial acquisition payments will be funded by a $50m, three-year revolving bank facility established with Westpac on 23 June. As at 31 May, Enero had a cash balance of $41.7m for "future acquisition and capital management flexibility".

In a trading update in June, Enero said it expects year-on-year revenue growth to reach 20 per cent in the 12 months to June 2022, with growth accelerating in the second half of its financial year.

In addition to Hotwire, Enero owns digital agency Orchard; creative agency BMF; programmatic marketing platform OBMedia; and issues management comms advisory CPR. It previously owned UK PR agency Frank until a management buy-out last year.

Source:
PRWeek

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

The future of seamless shopping in APAC

1 The future of seamless shopping in APAC

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

2 Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Meet the region's 50 most influential marketers

Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

3 Funnel vision: Driving results across different advertising objectives on TikTok

How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

4 How Unilever ships Walls ice cream to Maldives, St. Ives moisturiser to Australia and Vaseline lip balm to Mongolia

BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

5 BTS' J-Hope names album Jack in the Box. Here's how the US fast food brand responded.

Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

6 Why DBS wants to be seen as a tech startup rather than a bank

Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

7 Has your CRM kept up with changing buyer expectations?

WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

8 WFH or back to office: Where does creativity thrive?

Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

9 Coca-Cola reimagines Queen’s ‘A Kind of Magic’ to launch its global music platform

Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

10 Women to Watch 2022 opens for entries

Related Articles

Hotwire owner Enero reports 14% rise in full-year organic revenue
PR
Aug 22, 2021
John Harrington

Hotwire owner Enero reports 14% rise in full-year ...

M&A watch: S4 Capital and Accenture lead acquisitions in 2021 as global deals rise
Marketing
Feb 27, 2022
Nicola Merrifield

M&A watch: S4 Capital and Accenture lead acquisition...

Hotwire and Hoffman Agency sign partnership
PR
Apr 3, 2019
Staff Reporters

Hotwire and Hoffman Agency sign partnership

WPP acquires Australia-based martech agency Bower House Digital
News
Jun 30, 2022
Staff Reporters

WPP acquires Australia-based martech agency Bower ...

Just Published

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as subscriber losses grow
Digital
15 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Netflix says ad tier is coming ‘early 2023’ as ...

Streaming giant teases details of its advertising offering and why it chose to partner with Microsoft as it reports a loss of nearly 1 million subscribers in Q2.

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo
Marketing
15 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Asia-Pacific Power List 2022: Jalin Wu, Uniqlo

With successful strategies to penetrate lower-tier cities, Wu confidently steers the boat for the retail brand in Greater China.

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's new APAC CEO
Advertising
16 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Nielsen's Robert Gilby is Dentsu International's ...

After a short stint at the media measurement company, he replaces Ashish Bhasin and will oversee 11,600 people in 18 markets.

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue remains flat
Advertising
17 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Omnicom grows organically in Q2, but revenue ...

Growth projections slow as the holding company remains cautious in an unpredictable macroeconomic environment.