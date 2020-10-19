Hotstar to launch in Singapore on 1 November

Hotstar will launch in Singapore on 1 November.

Consumers in Singapore can subscribe to the service for a subscription fee of S$69.98 annually. The service will be available on connected-TV devices such as Apple TV, Android TV and Google Chromecast. All Hotstar users will also have access to two concurrent streams and unlimited download (excluding live feed) per device.

As a launch offer, Hotstar will give users free access to four IPL 2020 league matches between November 1 and 3.

Hotstar has collaborated with StarHub. With this offer, all StarHub Indian+ subscribers on a 12 or 24-month contract will be able to access Hotstar at no additional charges.

Amit Malhotra, regional lead, emerging markets, The Walt Disney Company APAC, said, "With an extensive range of content, featuring the biggest stars and an unparalleled user experience, Hotstar changed the way Indians consume content, quickly becoming the country's leading streaming service. We are excited to launch Hotstar in collaboration with StarHub, and bring the same world-class service to audiences in Singapore.”

Johan Buse, chief of consumer business, StarHub, added, “We are thrilled to welcome another top-class streaming app onto StarHub TV+ service as we continue with unabated momentum to add the hottest and freshest content to entertain our customers. As the number one subscription video on demand (SVOD) service in India, Hotstar boasts a myriad of Indian blockbuster films, TV shows, and the highly anticipated Dream11 Indian Premier League Playoffs and Final, complementing StarHub’s existing TV channels to give our customers the best line-up of Tamil and Hindi entertainment content in Singapore.”