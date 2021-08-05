Marketing The Work
Staff Reporters
15 hours ago

Hiroshi Fujiwara dresses Maseratis in Harajuku streetwear

A collaboration with the musician, designer and founder of Fragment Design yielded two limited-edition Maseratis and a capsule fashion collection. MullenLowe Singapore handled the anime-inspired launch campaign.

Hiroshi Fujiwara dresses Maseratis in Harajuku streetwear

MullenLowe Singapore recently carried out the launch campaign for two limited-edition versions of Maserati's Ghibli model, both decked out in design elements created through a collaboration between the Italian automaker and Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara, who is considered the godfather of Japanese streetwear culture.

The cars, of which only 175 will be sold worldwide, made their debut in Tokyo on June 24. They  feature a number of design touches added by Fujiwara, such as a special grille, logo and colour schemes. If you have to ask how much the cars cost, you can't afford one, but perhaps something from the complementary capsule fashion collection would be within your price range.

MullenLowe Singapore treated the launch more like an art or fashion opening than a vehicle debut. The campaign included the anime-inspired social-media film below, an experiential popup store on Cat Street in Tokyo's Harajuku district, digital media, POS materials, traditional advertising, PR amplification, gifting, and work with key cultural influencers and street artists.

 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 
 

A post shared by Maserati (@maserati)

Some of the design touches specific to the limited-edition models. (Click to enlarge)
 
Popup store and opening event.  (Click to enlarge)

CREDITS

MullenLowe Singapore
Executive Creative Director: Daniel Kee / Ang Sheng Jin
Associate Creative Director: Andrew Ho
Art Director: Claudius Keng
Copywriter: Ernest Chin / Ernest Kok
Growth Director: Gonzalo Olivera
Senior Account Manager: Adeline Teo
Account Executive: Amoz Kuang
Head of Digital Production: Jose Siojo
Creative Services Director: Esther Yeo

Octagon Japan
Agency Director: Ken Maki 

Momentum Japan
Account Manager: Tae Kasahara
Account Executive: Sakura Inuo

Push Japan
Strategy Director: Mike Sunda
Creative Director: Dan Buyanovsky
Videographer: Nobu Arakawa
Photographer: Karen Masumoto
Project Manager: Kei Shimizu
Designer: Bernie Hitachi
Producer: Ayaka Koshi
DJs: ShioriyBradshaw, Mars89, Licaxxx
Artist: Freddy Carrasco

Fragment
Audio Engineer / Producer: Hiroshi Fujiwara

Oddjob
Director / Animator: Takeru Shibuya
Illustrator: Yuri Kamiyama
Producer: SHINGOSTAR
Production Manager: Anna Tomatsu

Yeti Production Singapore
Senior Editor: Jensen Cheng
Editor: Koh Jia Yuan
Integrated Producer: Jaye Ong
Integrated Producer: Carolyn Ong

VHQ Singapore
Head of Design: Desmond Seow
Executive Producer: Fabian Tan

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

1 Collaborative Ads: Connecting brands and retailers to maximise business growth

Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

2 Meet the startup helping Nestlé, Nike and Unilever unite programmatic and purpose

Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

3 Women to Watch 2021 opens for entries

Google bolsters agency team

4 Google bolsters agency team

JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

5 JWT sex discrimination case: why two ousted male creatives won

Marriott International staggers global campaign release in APAC

6 Staging a comeback

McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

7 McCann rearranges leadership across multiple continents

WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

8 WPP pulls out of defence of Facebook global media account

Mindshare names APAC CEO

9 Mindshare names APAC CEO

M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

10 M&C Saatchi develops first regional hub in Southeast Asia

Related Articles

David Beckham finds escape in global Maserati campaign by Droga5
Advertising
Apr 14, 2021
Brittaney Kiefer

David Beckham finds escape in global Maserati ...

Accenture wins Maserati as first global experience agency client
Advertising
Nov 28, 2017
Gideon Spanier

Accenture wins Maserati as first global experience ...

Just Published

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist board spy thriller
Advertising
51 minutes ago
Fayola Douglas

Jessica Alba and Zac Efron star in Dubai tourist ...

The campaign, created by Mother, uses Dubai as a backdrop for fictional film trailers.

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2
Advertising
58 minutes ago
Aleda Stam

Stagwell revenue jumps 33% in Q2

The company finalized its merger with MDC Partners following approval from shareholders at the end of July.

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth
Advertising
7 hours ago
Gideon Spanier

WPP hikes staff bonuses after GroupM fuels H1 growth

Revenues were ahead of four main rivals in first half.

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the value of creative
Advertising
7 hours ago
Sabrina Sanchez

Brands and agencies feel pressure to prove the ...

According to Cannes Lions state of creativity report, brands and creatives feel the pressure to perform.