Hiroshi Fujiwara dresses Maseratis in Harajuku streetwear

MullenLowe Singapore recently carried out the launch campaign for two limited-edition versions of Maserati's Ghibli model, both decked out in design elements created through a collaboration between the Italian automaker and Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara, who is considered the godfather of Japanese streetwear culture.
The cars, of which only 175 will be sold worldwide, made their debut in Tokyo on June 24. They feature a number of design touches added by Fujiwara, such as a special grille, logo and colour schemes. If you have to ask how much the cars cost, you can't afford one, but perhaps something from the complementary capsule fashion collection would be within your price range.
MullenLowe Singapore treated the launch more like an art or fashion opening than a vehicle debut. The campaign included the anime-inspired social-media film below, an experiential popup store on Cat Street in Tokyo's Harajuku district, digital media, POS materials, traditional advertising, PR amplification, gifting, and work with key cultural influencers and street artists.
CREDITS
MullenLowe Singapore
Executive Creative Director: Daniel Kee / Ang Sheng Jin
Associate Creative Director: Andrew Ho
Art Director: Claudius Keng
Copywriter: Ernest Chin / Ernest Kok
Growth Director: Gonzalo Olivera
Senior Account Manager: Adeline Teo
Account Executive: Amoz Kuang
Head of Digital Production: Jose Siojo
Creative Services Director: Esther Yeo
Octagon Japan
Agency Director: Ken Maki
Momentum Japan
Account Manager: Tae Kasahara
Account Executive: Sakura Inuo
Push Japan
Strategy Director: Mike Sunda
Creative Director: Dan Buyanovsky
Videographer: Nobu Arakawa
Photographer: Karen Masumoto
Project Manager: Kei Shimizu
Designer: Bernie Hitachi
Producer: Ayaka Koshi
DJs: ShioriyBradshaw, Mars89, Licaxxx
Artist: Freddy Carrasco
Fragment
Audio Engineer / Producer: Hiroshi Fujiwara
Oddjob
Director / Animator: Takeru Shibuya
Illustrator: Yuri Kamiyama
Producer: SHINGOSTAR
Production Manager: Anna Tomatsu
Yeti Production Singapore
Senior Editor: Jensen Cheng
Editor: Koh Jia Yuan
Integrated Producer: Jaye Ong
Integrated Producer: Carolyn Ong
VHQ Singapore
Head of Design: Desmond Seow
Executive Producer: Fabian Tan