Hiroshi Fujiwara dresses Maseratis in Harajuku streetwear

MullenLowe Singapore recently carried out the launch campaign for two limited-edition versions of Maserati's Ghibli model, both decked out in design elements created through a collaboration between the Italian automaker and Fragment Design founder Hiroshi Fujiwara, who is considered the godfather of Japanese streetwear culture.

The cars, of which only 175 will be sold worldwide, made their debut in Tokyo on June 24. They feature a number of design touches added by Fujiwara, such as a special grille, logo and colour schemes. If you have to ask how much the cars cost, you can't afford one, but perhaps something from the complementary capsule fashion collection would be within your price range.

MullenLowe Singapore treated the launch more like an art or fashion opening than a vehicle debut. The campaign included the anime-inspired social-media film below, an experiential popup store on Cat Street in Tokyo's Harajuku district, digital media, POS materials, traditional advertising, PR amplification, gifting, and work with key cultural influencers and street artists.

Some of the design touches specific to the limited-edition models. (Click to enlarge)



Popup store and opening event. (Click to enlarge)

