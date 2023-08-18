Hennessy X.O pairs French Cognac and Chinese culture to winning effect in Luoyang

In June 2023, Hennessy X.O invited Jackson Wang, the brand’s global brand ambassador, to unveil the newest campaign, “Life is the Greatest Odyssey,” in the ancient city of Luoyang. Bringing together “the Original X.O” and “the origin of Chinese civilisation,” the Hennessy X.O Odyssey launch event embraced the fusion of Eastern civilisation and Cognac culture. During the event, a film directed by Academy Award-winning director Damien Chazelle premiered globally at the gate of the establishment, showcasing a stunning interplay of light and shadow, and evoking sensory resonance. The event garnered major attention on social media in China and abroad for its blend of Chinese and Western cultures, forging a bond between Cognac and Chinese culture while also propelling the brand to reach a wider audience among the young generation.

In China, the young generation has emerged as the driving force behind the economy and the primary market consumers. The post-90s generation has slowly established itself as a pillar of society with stable incomes, with the post-00s generation gradually catching up. The purchasing power of the new generations is steadily increasing, creating unprecedented new market development opportunities. The new generation of consumers is increasingly accepting of the local culture as a result of economic growth and rising national confidence. According to Boston Consulting Group’s Chinese Resident Consumption Trends Report in 2021, 59% of consumers consider their connection to Chinese culture to be very important. Therefore, establishing deep connections with local consumers gives international brands an advantage in the Chinese market.

As an enduring, globally renowned brand, Hennessy has long viewed the Chinese market as being crucial to its brand development. To reach and engage with young consumers in China, Hennessy has adapted its strategy to embrace rejuvenation and localisation, employing a three-pronged approach to cultivate its mindshare among the younger generations.

1. Connecting with Chinese culture

2023 is a crucial year for the luxury industry as its focus on growth returns to China. Chinese consumers’ pride in their own culture is steadily increasing, and renowned international brands that leverage localisation can gain brand favour and top-of-mind awareness. More international brands are commemorating Chinese culture along with their own legacies, and Hennessy X.O Odyssey launch event in the ancient city of Luoyang is a prime example of a brand’s localisation.

Luoyang, with its profound ancient charm and beauty, is not only the starting point of the Silk Road but also the birthplace of Chinese civilisation. As the capital of thirteen dynasties, Luoyang represents China at its earliest stage and serves as an important historical nod between east and west. Its historical significance is a perfect pairing with Hennessy X.O, a brand with a long and storied history dating back to 1870. During the launch event, guests gathered to witness the global premiere of the film directed by Damien Chazelle projected onto the ancient city walls while dancers moved gracefully to the sounds of the harp and zither.

Hennessy’s long-standing localisation strategy is also reflected in its forays into Chinese culinary culture. Since 2015, Hennessy has partnered with renowned chefs and foodies in the “Rediscover the Flavour of China” project, exploring the connection between local Chinese cuisine and Cognac in multiple dimensions: the gifts of the terroir, the secrets of blending, and the flavours of memories, delving deep into the essence of Chinese culinary arts.

With regards to the harmonious relationship between French Cognac and Chinese culinary culture, as well as the rich potential of their complementary pairing, food documentary director, Chen Xiaoqing, mused at the event that, “Good ingredients, flavours, and time always complement each other — just like the millennia-old delicacies that have evolved through exchanges between the east and the west.”

2. Rejuvenating the brand through celebrity partnerships