Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends
2 days ago
Chenyue Fu

Through its efforts to localise in China, the Christian Dior group recorded $21.6 billion in revenue during the first half of 2020, with 12% organic growth.

Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
May 8, 2019
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.

A handbag by any other name is not the same in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
Aug 29, 2018
Lindsay Hong

A piece of text may translate perfectly from a dictionary perspective, but that’s not to say that the correct dialects have been used or that it’s keyword-rich enough for marketing.

PR agencies in Taiwan need to take stock of Taiwanese culture
Jun 9, 2010
Kate Nicholson

Localisation has always been a key concern for global PR firms in Asia, which goes some way to explain the period of rapid acquisition of local agencies several years ago. In Taiwan, though, this is taken to a whole different level.

