Dior's localisation strategy in China pays dividends
Through its efforts to localise in China, the Christian Dior group recorded $21.6 billion in revenue during the first half of 2020, with 12% organic growth.
Plant-based milks aren't a thing in Hong Kong, so Oatly made up a Chinese character for them
The invented pictogram is not a brand name; the Swedish company intends it as a conceptual signifier for plant-based milks. And it already shows signs of catching on.
Tapping into a diverse Chinese market
Brand Summit China roundtable reveals how to approach the world’s fastest-growing market and the new Chinese consumer.
A handbag by any other name is not the same in China, Hong Kong and Taiwan
A piece of text may translate perfectly from a dictionary perspective, but that’s not to say that the correct dialects have been used or that it’s keyword-rich enough for marketing.
Roundtable: Balancing global consistency and local relevance
As consumers in Asia-Pacific keep demanding personalised, authentic content even from the largest multinationals, a group of expert marketers, hosted by Williams Lea Tag, tackled the conundrum that is working efficiently and effectively at the global, regional and local levels within a brand.
PR agencies in Taiwan need to take stock of Taiwanese culture
Localisation has always been a key concern for global PR firms in Asia, which goes some way to explain the period of rapid acquisition of local agencies several years ago. In Taiwan, though, this is taken to a whole different level.
