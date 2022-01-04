Advertising News The Work
Magda Ibrahim
Heineken pushes no-alcohol beer in global campaign

Beer brand taps into 'Dry January' with focus on social events.

Heineken 0.0 has launched a global campaign to tap into "Dry January" and the growing market for non-alcoholic drinks at social events. 

Its latest TV spot aims to demonstrate that no-alcohol brew Heineken 0.0 gives everyone the opportunity to enjoy social drinking moments together, whether with alcohol or without.

The campaign, "Cheers with no alcohol. Now you can", shows sociable drinking moments through history, from the Viking era and New York’s roaring 1920s, to backstage at a rock gig and even a business meeting. 

Each situation shows a person not drinking alcohol being excluded from the "cheers" moment, before a modern-day scene introduces Heineken 0.0 as an alternative during social occasions. 

Bram Westenbrink, global Heineken brand director, said: “With so many of us looking for alternatives to alcohol when at social and evening occasions – especially during periods like 'Dry January', as is common in many regions – the non-alcoholic beer segment has exploded over the last five years. 

“We’ve worked extremely hard to make sure Heineken 0.0 has been at the forefront of that trend. Having launched Heineken 0.0 in 2017, November 2021 saw us reach a key milestone of distribution across 100 markets, and now we’re keen to help bring even more of our customers along on the journey. 

“After all, it’s about making sure everyone feels included during social drinking moments, even if they are choosing not to drink alcohol.” 

Heineken’s campaign includes 74-, 30- and 15-second films, along with social assets, digital banners, out of home, below the line and merchandise, created with Publicis Italy and using production company Hobby Film. 

The campaign is being launched globally throughout 2022 across countries including Austria, Brazil, Canada, Croatia, Italy, Poland, Spain and the US.

The new TV spot builds on the brand’s previous global campaign "Now you can", which introduced Heineken 0.0 as a drink for moments that were traditionally non-alcohol occasions, such as after sports, while parked in a car or at a work lunch.

