News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Hear Adidas 'anthem' for the opening of its Singapore concept store

'Who Could Imagine' is a collaboration with local musicians Rauzan Rahman, MEAN, Mickeyleano, PRAV and Weish.

As a lead up to the opening of the latest Adidas Home of Sport, the brand's newest concept store, at VivoCity in Singapore, the brand has launched an anthem, ‘Who Could Imagine’.

The song is a collaboration with local musicians Rauzan Rahman (producer), MEAN (rapper), Mickeyleano (rapper/singer), PRAV (DJ/Beatmaker) and Weish (Vocalist).

A music video for the song will debut on April 10 exclusively at the store's opening, before going live online on April 11.

The store will feature Singapore exclusive designs at a Makers Lab, "hyperlocal" signatures done in collaboration with creatives such as Aeropalmics, Ink&Clog, Reza Hasni, Space Objekt, and Yana & Jun. The brand will offer the public opportunities to relearn, unlearn and learn knowledge on running and football in a series of workshops dubbed Recalibrate You. Running workshops will be hosted by Adidas Runners Coach and Captains, Eugene, Sofie and Jon, while football workshops will be hosted by Fandi Ahmad.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

