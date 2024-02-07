News Advertising Media PR
Havas appoints Joji Jacob as regional chief creative officer for Southeast and North Asia

The industry stalwart will continue on in his current capacity as creative partner at BLKJ Havas Singapore, whilst focusing on leading the wider creative direction for Havas in the region.

Photo: Courtesy of Havas.

Havas has bolstered its leadership in Southeast and North Asia by appointing Joji Jacob as the regional chief creative officer for both territories. 

This decision aligns with Havas' ambitious and renewed growth strategy, as regional CEO for Southeast and North Asia, Rana Barua, exclusively revealed to Campaign earlier this week. 

Jacob will hold this new position, while continuing his role as creative partner and co-founder at BLKJ Havas Singapore, ensuring a blend of continuity and innovation in Havas' creative endeavors.

His new responsibilities include leading the creative direction across the region and ensuring its effective integration into client engagements. As a prominent figure, Jacob is Havas' APAC chair and a member of the Global Creative Council, He will work closely with other members to promote creative excellence and explore new, innovative storytelling methods, all while focusing on creating meaningful connections.

With over 20 years of experience in the advertising sector, Jacob's career highlights include significant contributions at major agencies in India and Singapore, as well as co-founding BLKJ in 2016. Under his leadership, BLKJ Havas has attracted a notable portfolio of clients, including the likes of Great Eastern and the Republic of Singapore Air Force, since joining the Havas family in 2021.

Jacob's previous role as group executive creative director at DDB saw the agency receive numerous industry awards, establishing it as a leader in creative excellence. His accolades include being named 'Southeast Asia Creative Person of the Year' for two consecutive years by Campaign. He has also served as a juror on several prestigious global and regional awards panels.

Barua expressed his views on the appointment: “As a network, our united focus is consistently directed towards delivering clients a meaningful experience through exceptional work, achieved by investing in the best talent. Joji, with his extensive experience and creative strength across the region, will enhance our overall creative output, and play a universal role in fostering positive momentum for all markets, building towards the goal of One Asia. This appointment underscores Havas’ commitment to cultivating top-tier creative leadership, driving the creative mandate and signifies a significant stride toward achieving our growth objectives in these dynamic markets.”

Jacob also shared his excitement about the new role: “I’ve spent 20 years as a creative, with the last ten years spent leading a creative business. So, I step into this role not just with experience but also with a beginner’s mindset. Rana and I have been discussing the many plans and ambitions, and my job is to help create the conditions that enable our people to make the best work of their lives for our clients, and I find myself at the right place and at the right time."

This leadership enhancement marks a pivotal step for Havas in reinforcing its creative capabilities and pursuing growth in Southeast and North Asia.

