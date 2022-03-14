Analysis
Staff Reporters
20 hours ago

Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above

AGENCY REPORT CARD: Japan's second-biggest agency group turned in a solid recovery-year performance in 2021 and continues to put many irons into the fire. But one key area remains an issue.

Hakuhodo recovers but fails to rise above

A good amount of creative accolades came Hakuhodo's way in 2021, especially thanks to its non-Japan offices. And revenue has more or less recovered from pandemic losses. Meanwhile, the parent company and its many subsidiaries continue to pursue a lot of different initiatives aimed at increasing innovation. Yet for all that, there's little evidence the agency is shifting into a higher gear. And its performance in one important area remains woeful.

How did we grade Hakuhodo? Our full report with the overall grade—plus scores and a detailed analysis of the network's business performance; innovation; DEI and sustainability efforts; creativity and effectiveness; and management—is available only to Campaign members.

Become a Campaign Asia-Pacific member to get access to all the 2021 Agency Report Cards and much more.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Announcing the 2022 Spikes Asia Awards winners

1 See all the 2022 Spikes winners

Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

2 Big six global agency groups bounce back by adding 32,000 jobs in 2021

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

3 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Singtel names new creative lead agency

4 Singtel names new creative lead agency

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

5 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

L'Oreal awards performance-agency ecommerce remits for four Southeast Asian markets

6 L'Oreal awards ecommerce remits for four SEA markets

The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

7 The identity evolution: Yahoo’s vision for a community garden in a post-cookie world

The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

8 The Philippines' top 100: Consumption brands stumble

Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

9 Agency Report Cards 2021: We grade 41 APAC networks

Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

10 Ronaldo's Shopee ad is gloriously ridiculous

Related Articles

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: Hakuhodo

Agency Report Card 2020: Hakuhodo
Advertising
Feb 9, 2021
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2020: Hakuhodo

Agency Report Card 2019: Hakuhodo
Advertising
Mar 19, 2020
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2019: Hakuhodo

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB
Analysis
Feb 28, 2022
Staff Reporters

Agency Report Card 2021: FCB

Just Published

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global chief people officer
Marketing
1 hour ago
Aleda Stam

Ogilvy hires Edelman's Maria O'Keeffe as global ...

O'Keeffe spent the last 25 years at Edelman, where she served as chief talent officer of the US, Canada and Latin America and most recently as global CTO of practices, sectors and clients.

WPP establishes global engineering centre in Chennai, India
Digital
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

WPP establishes global engineering centre in ...

Centre will house 200 IT professionals and will be used to scale technology products and services across WPP.

BMB wins Free Now's global creative and strategy account
Advertising
2 hours ago
Charlotte Rawlings

BMB wins Free Now's global creative and strategy ...

The agency will devise a long-term creative platform to support the mobility service’s new global team.

Huge adds Frisco Chau as global head of data and insights
Digital
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Huge adds Frisco Chau as global head of data and ...

The appointment will support global CEO Mat Baxter’s vision to put data at the centre of the agency.