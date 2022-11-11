Media News
Shawn Lim
Nov 11, 2022

Hakuhodo consolidates media solutions in Taiwan

The new organisation combines the media solutions of both Taiwan Hakuhodo Group and the Growww Group.

Hakuhodo's Taipei office
Hakuhodo's Taipei office
Japanese ad holding company Hakuhodo has launched an organisation called Hakuhodo International Media Taiwan (HIMT), which combines the media solutions of both Taiwan Hakuhodo Group and the Growww Group.
 
The move comes after Hakuhodo acquired a majority stake in Growww Media in 2020 to expand its capabilities in Taiwan, adding the agency to its own roster that includes United Communications Group, Interplan Group and KY-Post.
 
Other agencies in Growww Media's umbrella include communications-led firm Pilot Group and digital agency Medialand.
 
The newly launched HIMT will be led by Vince Cheng, who previously spent more than five years as the chief executive of United Communications Group. He was also previously the CEO of GroupM in Taiwan.
 
According to Hakuhodo, HIMT will “offer media-driven solutions for the diverse challenges clients face today”, including media planning, media buying, digital marketing, data solutions and marketing technology solutions.
