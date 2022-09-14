Advertising News
Gurjit Degun
1 day ago

Guillermo Vega joins Ogilvy to lead Coca-Cola

He has relocated from London to New York.

Guillermo Vega
Guillermo Vega

Guillermo Vega, the former chief creative officer at Saatchi & Saatchi London, is joining Ogilvy to lead the global creative output for its work on The Coca-Cola Company.

As global creative network lead, Vega will be responsible for "defining, shaping, and driving the creative vision" for the agency's work on the numerous brands that Coca-Cola owns such as Costa, Dr Pepper and Schweppes.

He also joins the OpenX leadership team. The bespoke shop was set up by WPP after it won the majority of the $4bn (£3.5bn) Coca-Cola account in 2021.

OpenX was set up earlier this year and takes the form of an integrated agency model that brings in experts in creative, media, social, data, tech, PR, and commerce experts from across WPP.

It was one of the biggest reviews of the year and WPP fought off competition from Interpublic Group, Dentsu and Publicis Groupe (the owner of Saatchi & Saatchi).

Vega has relocated from London to New York for the role and will report to Liz Taylor, global chief creative officer at Ogilvy.

Taylor said: "When it came to finding someone for this role Guillermo's talent, expertise and background were a perfect match for the ambition of OpenX. Not only is he a champion of ideas that travel, but he is a builder who has repeatedly grown agencies from the ground up.

"We are excited for all the boundary-breaking, culture-shifting work that we'll do together for The Coca-Cola Company and its iconic portfolio of brands."

Vega left Saatchi & Saatchi in June and was replaced by Franki Goodwin. He joined the shop in 2018 moving from his role as executive creative director at 72andSunny New York after three years.

Before this he worked at Wieden & Kennedy Sao Paulo for three years. Prior to that he was at Young & Rubicam for more than 13 years, rising to regional creative director and overseeing Latin America from the Y&R headquarters in New York.

Vega said: "Ogilvy's ambition is unparalleled and the migration of talent to the agency is impossible to resist. The opportunity to help shape the future of The Coca-Cola Company and its beloved brands in a period of accelerated transformation is the kind of challenge that will define the future of our industry for years to come.

"Creativity and innovation are what drive me forward, and OpenX from WPP is the kind of challenge that gets me excited. I can't be happier to be part of Ogilvy's global network and to be returning to New York."

Source:
Campaign UK

