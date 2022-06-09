Media News
Staff Reporters
2 days ago

GroupM AUNZ introduces flexible public holidays initiative

The move is the latest phase of Strive, the unit's Future of Work programme that allows staff to choose cultural and religious dates that are significant to them.

GroupM agencies Mindshare, Wavemaker, MediaCom and Essence in Australia and New Zealand have introduced a public holiday policy that allows staff to choose cultural and religious dates significant to them and plan their leave accordingly.  

In the first phase, national holidays such as Christmas Day, Good Friday, Easter Monday, and the Queen's Birthday will be flexible, which may not be culturally relevant to all. In Australia, relaxed public holidays will also apply to Australia Day, and in New Zealand, Waitangi Day and Matariki.

GroupM also noted that staff might choose to mark another religious holiday or cultural festivals like Diwali, Eid, Rosh Hashanah, Yom Kippur, and Lunar New Year. In addition, holidays will also be on offer to celebrate personal beliefs and identities like Pride Celebrations or International Day Against Homophobia, Transphobia and Biphobia. 


Employees can also take advantage of tailored and flexible work plans under the Strive programme. These include Reconnect (extended overseas trip to reconnect with family after the pandemic), Explore (pilot sabbatical programme in New Zealand) and the recently expanded gender-neutral parental leave policy. 

"At GroupM, we are a diverse group of people, and we respect different cultures, beliefs and identities," Aimee Buchanan, GroupM Australia & New Zealand CEO, said. "As such, we have introduced this flexible public holiday policy to allow all cultures, beliefs and identities to be celebrated equally."

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

