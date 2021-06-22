Advertising News
Staff Reporters
1 day ago

Grey Malaysia wins Grand Prix in Warc effectiveness awards

'The unforgettable bag' wins the top prize in the customer experience category, while New Zealand wins the most awards and KFC Australia is the most awarded brand.

A Grey Malaysia concept that helped Tesco reduce its use of plastic bags bagged a Grand Prix In the Warc Awards for Effectiveness, announced late yesterday in association with the Cannes Lions festival. 

New Zealand led the country ranking with 11 awards, while KFC Australia was the most-awarded brand with four awards.

See all our Cannes Lions 2021 coverage

Overall the organisers handed out seven Grand Prix awards, nine golds, 15 silvers, 18 bronzes and 12 special awards.

The UK and US followed New Zealand with eight awards each, followed by Canada and the UAE with six each.

The Grand Prix winners are:

  • Havas New York for Finish: 'Skip the Rinse' (Brand Purpose category)
  • Havas International London for Maersk: 'Setting a New Course for Growth' (Business-to-Business)
  • Wieden+Kennedy New York for McDonald’s: 'The Travis Scott Meal' (Collaboration & Culture)
  • A second Grand Prix for Good was awarded to FP7 McCann Dubai for Donner Sang Compter (DSC): 'Blood Unity' (Collaboration & Culture)
  • Grey Petaling Jaya, Malaysia, for Tesco: 'Unforgettable Bag' (Customer Experience)
  • FP7 McCann, Dubai, for Home Centre: 'A Dad’s Job' (Instant Impact)
  • McCann Manchester for Aldi Stores: '2010-2019 – How Taking an Alternative Path Took Aldi from Shame to Pride' (Sustained Growth)

Other APAC winners:

  • Clemenger BBDO Wellington
  • Colenso BBDO Auckland
  • DDB Aotearoa Auckland
  • Dentsu Auckland
  • Ensemble Worldwide
  • Forsman & Bodenfors Singapore
  • Grey Malaysia Petaling Jaya
  • Ogilvy Sydney
  • Publicis Malaysia
  • Special Group Auckland / Special Group Sydney
  • TBWA Hong Kong
  • Thinkerbell Melbourne
  • Wunderman Thompson Tokyo

You can view all the winners and the award presentations here.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

