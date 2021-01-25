Advertising Digital Analysis Opinions
Jamie Hoey
20 hours ago

Google vs the regulators: Is this the last tango in Australia?

While the dance is dangerous, it's less likely to end in a screaming breakup than with concessions and healthy adjustments by publishers, writes the Australia MD of digital marketing agency Croud.

(Shutterstock)
(Shutterstock)

Tech giants and regulators; two unwilling dance partners thrown together to choreograph an awkward routine to perform for the rest of the world. Over the past year we’ve seen the tango over competition and revenues pick up speed across markets globally, with Google taking centre stage as the lead.

This month we saw the tech giant take its curtain call in France, reaching an agreement with the association of French publishers over how it will pay for content. At the end of last year the UK announced a new tech regulator to limit the power of tech giants and ensure a level playing field. Many are speculating on how the relationship will play out in America under the new Biden administration, particularly following the recent watershed lawsuit by the US federal government against Facebook, accusing the company of anti-competitive behaviour.

But it’s in Australia that the two sides have fallen the most out of sync. For almost a year now, Google has fought with regulators over remuneration for publishers, recently testing hiding the pages of news outlets in search results for a small number of users. Now the tech company is threatening to withdraw its search engine from the country over the nation’s attempt to make the tech giant share royalties with news publishers.

But is this just a storm brewing in a teacup? Or should we all be sitting up and watching how this one will play out?

Looking more closely at the current relationship between Google and publishers, the search engine accounts for 34% of the share of time spent online (McKinsey), yet last year they took 41% of all ad revenue generated in Australia. While this is a slight mismatch, it is not as great as regulators may make out. Additionally, the news market in Australia got a massive boost over lockdown, with news consumption rising a huge 40%—primarily online, though this has not translated to revenue as paper sales declined massively.

This is set against the backdrop of Scott Morrison’s government, which has proved time and time again that it isn’t afraid to row against the tide, favouring traditional industries such as coal, whilst the world opts for greener routes. This government has also proved it is happy to face up to competition of any size. This is evidenced in the approach towards China, standing up to the behemoth on a number of key policies, regardless of the consequences.

However, the dance is also playing out against a wider social landscape of digital innovation. Businesses across Australia and New Zealand have seen a digital revenue boom, with the highest growth in ecommerce across the globe, at 107% in Q3 2020 and 108% in Q2 2020. With so much opportunity here, it would be an act of self-sabotage to pull out of one of the biggest developing digital economies in the world.

In the unlikely event of Google exiting—whilst in the short term the pain would be great for customers—it could open the door for innovation and opportunity. Search engines like Ecosia would have the opportunity to gain significant ground, and agencies and brands could forge new relationships with progressive platforms.

As it stands, however, we won’t see that happening any time soon. The likely result is some concessions from Google and publishers being forced to evolve their business models, which is no bad thing. And whilst the dance is undoubtedly a dangerous one, it is unlikely to end with either party flat on their face.

Jamie Hoey is managing director in Australia for digital marketing agency Croud. Emil Bielski, managing director in the UK, also contributed to this piece. 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

WhatsApp users flock to Signal, Telegram in light of privacy concerns

1 Privacy concerns send WhatsApp users flocking to Signal, Telegram

Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China media pitch

2 Publicis Groupe wins L'Oreal China pitch

Dentsu reportedly looking to sell Tokyo HQ

3 Dentsu reportedly looking to sell its HQ

Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

4 Publicis Groupe holds sale talks with private equity investor

Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

5 Unilever prepares to call international media-buying review

Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

6 Health brands get ready for 2021: fads, fakes and FAANGs

9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

7 9 themes that will define creativity in APAC in 2021

Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

8 Software giant SAP hires Julia White as chief marketing and solutions officer

Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

9 Philips puts $300 million global integrated account up for bid

Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

10 Does Publicis M&A chatter show holding companies are undervalued?

Related Articles

Google tests hiding news outlets in search in Australia
Digital
Jan 15, 2021
Jessica Goodfellow

Google tests hiding news outlets in search in Australia

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube 'dramatically worse'
Digital
Aug 17, 2020
Rahul Sachitanand

Google: Aussie law will make search and YouTube ...

Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says economic value of news is 'very small'
Digital
Jun 2, 2020
Jessica Goodfellow

Google mounts Australia legislation defence, says ...

Australia details how it will make tech platforms compensate news publishers
Advertising
Jul 31, 2020
Matthew Miller

Australia details how it will make tech platforms ...

Just Published

Budweiser to sit out Super Bowl to support vaccine awareness campaign
Advertising
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Budweiser to sit out Super Bowl to support vaccine ...

The beverage giant will forgo a big game spot for the first time in 37 years.

Just Eat reviews advertising as food-delivery competition heats up
Advertising
8 hours ago
Brittaney Kiefer

Just Eat reviews advertising as food-delivery ...

Incumbent McCann London has worked on account since 2018.

NBCUniversal shakes up ad sales department in “commitment to advertisers”
Media
8 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

NBCUniversal shakes up ad sales department in ...

The new reorg includes tapping Josh Feldman as the first-ever global CMO for its advertising and partnerships group.

15-year old Boohoo acquires 208-year old Debenhams, as Asos closes in on Topshop
Digital
11 hours ago
Daniel Farey-Jones

15-year old Boohoo acquires 208-year old Debenhams, ...

Debenhams brand to be relaunched, but not in bricks-and-mortar form.