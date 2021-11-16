Digital Media News
Alison Weissbrot
3 days ago

Google consolidates global media account with WPP's Essence without a pitch

The tech giant has worked with Essence for years, but Omnicom Media Group has handled offline media.

Google consolidates global media account with WPP's Essence without a pitch

Google has consolidated its entire multi-billion global media account with Essence, Campaign US has learned. 

Google has partnered with Essence for more than a decade on all digital and programmatic media buying, but the offline portion of the business has been managed by Omnicom Media Group (OMG). PHD handled the U.S. business and OMD had the rest of the world, which is likely worth hundreds of millions of dollars in billings. 

Essence already held 80% of the business globally, and the account was moved without a formal review in an effort by Google to simplify its agency relationships, according to sources. 

Google spent $5.4 billion on advertising and promotional expenses in 2020, according to the most recent 10k report for parent company Alphabet. Sources estimate that overall media billings are worth roughly $2.5 billion.

“Like all marketers, we regularly evaluate assignments across our agency partners,” Lorraine Twohill, CMO of Google, said in a statement provided to Campaign US. “Omnicom has been a strong partner for us over many years and we look forward to continuing our relationship with them across other services.”

Essence, which started as a digital and programmatic agency, has been positioning itself to buy offline media for the past few years to grow its remit with global clients. Winning the offline portion of Google’s media buying account is a feather in the cap of that strategy. 

Essence has taken on growing importance within parent company GroupM, WPP’s media buying group, as linear formats become more addressable. Its CEO Christian Juhl was elevated to global CEO of GroupM in 2019.

Essence’s relationship with Google was a major reason GroupM acquired the agency in 2015.

Google is one of the world's biggest spenders of both online and offline media. In 2020, the tech giant temporarily slashed its marketing budget in half during the worst of the pandemic, but has since started ramping spend back up as the economy recovers, the company said in its Q3 earnings report. 

Google is the latest tech giant to shake up its media agency roster. In November, Meta (née Facebook) moved its media buying account to Publicis Groupe’s Spark Foundry from GroupM’s Mindshare after a competitive pitch. GroupM and Mindshare declined to defend the account when it went into review in March.

Google is also the latest global client to consolidate its business with a single agency group. In addition to the Facebook consolidation, major global clients that have moved their creative and media business under one firm include Mercedes BenzPhilipsCoca-Cola and Walgreens Boots Alliance

Both Google and Facebook are coveted global accounts for any agency, but they are tricky to navigate as both platforms, along with Amazon, siphon off 64% of U.S. digital ad spend, according to eMarketer.

GroupM and Omnicom Media Group declined to comment.

Source:
Campaign US

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

1 40 Under 40 2021: Proven leaders with ample potential in APAC marcomms

CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

2 CMO of Mandarin Oriental steps down after 30 years with company

Agency of the Year 2021

3 Agency of the Year shortlists released

WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

4 WPP wins majority of $4 billion Coca-Cola business

Inhousing drives marketing for TCS, India’s largest technology outsourcer

5 Inhousing drives marketing for India’s largest technology outsourcer

Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

6 Ashish Bhasin to retire as Dentsu APAC CEO

Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

7 Diversity in Japan: The nail that sticks out will not be hammered down

Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

8 Hiroshi Igarashi to succeed Toshihiro Yamamoto as Dentsu Group CEO

Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

9 Agency of the Year 2021 shortlist: Southeast Asia

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

10 L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise

Related Articles

Essence absorbs AKQA Media in Australia
Media
Sep 30, 2021
Matthew Miller

Essence absorbs AKQA Media in Australia

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated global media account
Media
Oct 20, 2021
Ben Bold

WPP's Essence wins Deutsche Bank's consolidated ...

Essence bags media AOR for Carousell
Media
Aug 26, 2021
Staff Reporters

Essence bags media AOR for Carousell

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ecommerce and data
Media
Jul 27, 2021
Ben Bold

Essence launches standalone consultancy focused on ...

Just Published

Income awards media account to OMD
Media
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Income awards media account to OMD

Integrated planning and buying remit is understood to be worth S$5 million.

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine
Digital
1 day ago
Staff Reporters

Accenture acquires Japanese CX agency Tambourine

The ecommerce customer-experience specialist runs a team of 70 that specialises in using Salesforce Commerce Cloud.

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China following Double-11 promise
Advertising
1 day ago
Minnie Wang

L’Oréal handles pricing controversy in China ...

The brand faced an uproar from consumers and top KOLs over what appeared to be a broken pricing promise. Its response, perceived by most as reasonable, has defused the situation.

So you want to market your brand through esports?
Digital
1 day ago
Robert Sawatzky

So you want to market your brand through esports?

GAME CHANGERS: Here's what motivates most brands and what the successful ones do.