Data News Advertising Media
Campaign India Team
1 day ago

Google addresses concerns over Privacy Sandbox

In a new blog written by Victor Wong, senior director for product management—Privacy Sandbox, Google reveals it has been working on the initiative for the last four years.

Google addresses concerns over Privacy Sandbox
Google has rolled out a blog through which it aims to address concerns about its 'Privacy Sandbox'.
 
Google's 'Privacy Sandbox' is the tech player's initiative to create technologies to protect the privacy of its users and also give brands the tools to reach out to their audiences online in a 'cookieless' environment. According to Google, 'Privacy Sandbox' reduces cross-site and cross-app tracking, while helping to keep online content and services free for all.
 
Written by Victor Wong, senior director for product management—Privacy Sandbox, the blog reveals that Google has been working for the last four years on this initiative. 
 
Wong compares the 'Privacy Sandbox' to a builder who uses raw construction materials to convert it into a home. Similarly, developers use 'Privacy Sandbox' (and other technologies) to help create a more private internet for the users, while helping advertisers with solutions. 
 
The blog stated that while regulations are calling for a more private internet for users, it's also something the latter deserve. Google's mission is to support this, while also helping to provide free access to online content. Google states that while other browsers have discontinued third-party cookies, they haven't allowed advertisers with a viable alternative, which has led to difficulties for publishers and a danger for user privacy too, as more covert forms of user tracking are emerging. 
 
Through the blog, Wong also has addressed seven 'common objections' about the tech which include how it may be too complex compared to using identifiers, how Google’s products might have some advantage in Privacy Sandbox, and more.
 
The full blog can be read here.
 
 
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

1 Cadbury marks birthday with 200 years of history in 60 seconds

What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

2 What’s hot and what’s not in 2024: The essential trend report for savvy marketers

AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

3 AOY Insights: Double gold for T&A Ogilvy — wins for SE Asia Influencer Marketing Agency of the Year and Vietnam PR Agency of the Year

How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

4 How OMG plans to tackle signal loss of cookies with data clean rooms

Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

5 Google’s ad sales unit gets AI overhaul, sparking job cut fears

When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

6 When the cookie crumbles: How are marketers gearing up for a cookieless era?

VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

7 VML unveils new Asia-Pacific leadership lineup

Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

8 Calvin Klein FKA twigs ad banned for objectifying women

M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

9 M&C Saatchi sells stakes in loss-making units in Hong Kong and Sweden back to local owners

What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

10 What does DEI mean to Gen Z?

Related Articles

Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with Anindo Samajpati
Dec 16, 2023
Campaign India Team

Campaign India Marcomverse: In conversation with ...

Babita Baruah to be VML India CEO
4 days ago
Campaign India Team

Babita Baruah to be VML India CEO

92% of Indian consumers want urgent regulation of AI: Cheil report
Jan 4, 2024
Campaign India Team

92% of Indian consumers want urgent regulation of ...

Ferrero Rocher unwraps Christmas joy with Hrithik Roshan and Sara Ali Khan
Dec 14, 2023
Campaign India Team

Ferrero Rocher unwraps Christmas joy with Hrithik ...

Just Published

Is it okay to let agencies pitch ‘as a courtesy’? The industry debates
3 hours ago
Evie Barrett

Is it okay to let agencies pitch ‘as a courtesy’? ...

A LinkedIn post has sparked debate over whether businesses looking for a new communications partner should allow agencies to participate in the RFP if there is little or no intention of choosing the agency.

Golf body the R&A hires ad agency to attract more women to the sport
4 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Golf body the R&A hires ad agency to attract more ...

The appointment follows a competitive pitch led by Ingenuity.

10 questions for the ad industry in 2024
The Information
4 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

10 questions for the ad industry in 2024

From generative AI to DE&I, here are the topics Campaign is investigating this year.

The end of sexual harassment is long overdue
5 hours ago
Pippa Glucklich

The end of sexual harassment is long overdue

Regardless of role, position or affiliation in the industry, we all have a responsibility to help put an end to this pervasive issue.