Google addresses concerns over Privacy Sandbox

Google has rolled out a blog through which it aims to address concerns about its 'Privacy Sandbox'.

Google's 'Privacy Sandbox' is the tech player's initiative to create technologies to protect the privacy of its users and also give brands the tools to reach out to their audiences online in a 'cookieless' environment. According to Google, 'Privacy Sandbox' reduces cross-site and cross-app tracking, while helping to keep online content and services free for all.

Written by Victor Wong, senior director for product management—Privacy Sandbox, the blog reveals that Google has been working for the last four years on this initiative.

Wong compares the 'Privacy Sandbox' to a builder who uses raw construction materials to convert it into a home. Similarly, developers use 'Privacy Sandbox' (and other technologies) to help create a more private internet for the users, while helping advertisers with solutions.

The blog stated that while regulations are calling for a more private internet for users, it's also something the latter deserve. Google's mission is to support this, while also helping to provide free access to online content. Google states that while other browsers have discontinued third-party cookies, they haven't allowed advertisers with a viable alternative, which has led to difficulties for publishers and a danger for user privacy too, as more covert forms of user tracking are emerging.

Through the blog, Wong also has addressed seven 'common objections' about the tech which include how it may be too complex compared to using identifiers, how Google’s products might have some advantage in Privacy Sandbox, and more.

The full blog can be read here.