Advertising The Work
Imogen Watson
1 day ago

Gigantic cake stirs up hype for new season of 'Bake Off'

The 78-foot cake in Glasgow is just one of several clever and fun parts of a Channel 4 campaign promoting a new season of the popular cooking show.

Gigantic cake stirs up hype for new season of 'Bake Off'

Channel 4 is whipping up excitement for tonight’s hotly anticipated return of The Great British Bake Off

Hoping to stir up some hype for The Great British Bake Off's return this evening (21 September), Channel 4 has deployed a spread of activations across the UK, including a show-stopping cake stunt in Glasgow's Argyle Street. 

At 78ft high, it's hard to miss the layer-cake transformation of a building on Argyle Street, replete with a 23ft spoon. 

The campaign also appears in Leeds, London and Manchester, with a set of digital billboards that reflect the changing weather conditions with a real-time Bake Off twist. 

The campaign was created by Channel 4's in-house creative agency, 4Creative, which worked alongside Talon Outdoor and OMD UK. 

Beyond the OOH stunts, the promo includes a series of short films on TV and social media. 

Continuing with the theme of Bake Off in the real world, the films merge cakes and bakes from the tent into real-life situations, from the coastal cliffs that expose the UK's Victoria sponge centre and a Battenberg lorry on a busy motorway. 

The campaign also includes a bespoke AR lens that enables users on Snapchat and Instagram to turn themselves into an array of bakes.

“People love indulging in the Bake Off escapism every year, it’s just so gloriously fun. This campaign imagines how cake can make life just that little bit sweeter; transforming the mundane, the everyday and the sometimes serious into something that just makes you smile. Just like the smile you have knowing that Bake Off – Channel 4’s biggest show – is back,” said Amber Kirby, marketing director, Channel 4. 

Source:
Campaign UK

