Advertising News
Staff
1 day ago

Gerety Awards chooses Tokyo, Manila among jury locations for 2022

The global organisation promoting a female view of creative work is also holding a talk on Thai creativity today.

11 ambassadors have been selected to lead jury sessions in 10 cities worldwide
11 ambassadors have been selected to lead jury sessions in 10 cities worldwide

The Gerety Awards, named after female copywriter Frances Gerety and the only creative prize to reward the best in advertising from a female perspective, has announced the locations of its 2022 executive juries.  

Among the global locations selected are both Tokyo and Manila from Asia-Pacific, alongside London, New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, Copenhagen, Moscow, Brussels and Vienna.

The jury sessions in each city will be led by at least one ambassador as follows:

  • Vikki Ross, copywriting chief, London UK
  • Sherina Florence, group creative director, 72andSunny, New York USA
  • Ami Mochizuki, head of international produce unit, Tohokushinsha Film Corporation, Tokyo JAPAN
  • Valery Nyukhalova, creative producer and founder, Dis, Moscow RUSSIA
  • Philippa Grob, creative director, Jung von Matt/Donau, Vienna AUSTRIA
  • Clara Prior-Knock, creative director, Uncle Grey, Copenhagen DENMARK
  • Angel Guerrero, founder, president and editor-in-chief, Adobo Magazine, Manila PHILIPPINES
  • Abi Aquino, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Treyna, Manila PHILIPPINES
  • Patrícia Weiss, head of branded content & entertainment, ASAS.br.com; Chairwoman BCMA South America & Portugal, São Paulo BRAZIL
  • Antoinette Ribas, creative director, BBDO, Brussels BELGIUM
  • Patola Figueroa, CEO and founder P47014 Creative Studio, Mexico City MEXICO

As well as defining the overall shortlist, these juries will choose the agency and production company of the year from their country. The Grand Jury was selected in November and the full executive jury from each city will soon be announced.

Japan Ambassador, Ami Michozuki says: “It’s a great honor to serve as Tokyo ambassador for the Gerety awards 2022. A diverse creative spirit is a necessary element for us to keep pushing creative boundaries and evolving. I'm so grateful for this opportunity to be a part of showcasing the uniquely female perspective, and encouraging the industry to take note”.

Entrants are invited to visit the Gerety website for more information. 

Gerety Talks Thai Creativity

Meanwhile another Gerety initiative related to Asia-Pacific is its latest Gerety Talks series to be held later today focusing on Thai creativity. 

The discussion held by Phannika Vongsayan, co-founder, and managing director of Bangkok-based advertising agency, Wolf BKK, along with Rvisra ‘Ten’ Chirathivat, customer director of Central Department Store and Robinson Department Store under Central Retail, will look at humour, creativity and leadership from a Thai perspective. Chirathivat was responsible for the Central Midnight Sale ‘Shop Unfriend’ campaign which won at Gerety in 2021 and was shortlisted at Cannes Lions. 

The event is available via YouTube. See invites on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Campaign Asia-Pacific is a media partner of The Gerety Awards.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific
Tags

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

1 Conversational Commerce: The secret to creating frictionless customer experiences

Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

2 Son Heung-Min kicks off multi-market Tiger Beer campaign

6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

3 6 PR agencies to watch out for in 2022

Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

4 Branded Content: Driving discovery and demand for brands with creators

We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

5 We read a bunch of 2022 trend reports so you don't have to

APAC New Business League: November 2021 report

6 Coca-Cola rewrites the APAC New Business League

Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

7 Outlook 2022: Key themes for APAC creativity

‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

8 ‘A complete mess’: Novak Djokovic saga causes reputational damage

20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

9 20 years on, Porsche has fresh designs for Asia-Pacific

'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to stop child sexual abuse in Malaysia

10 'Nursery crimes': One ECD's quest to fight child sexual abuse

Related Articles

Watch: What if normal people acted like agencies trying to win awards?
Advertising
Nov 15, 2021
Ad Nut

Watch: What if normal people acted like agencies ...

Spikes Asia Awards 2022 open for entries
Advertising
Oct 14, 2021
Staff Reporters

Spikes Asia Awards 2022 open for entries

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced
PR
Jun 16, 2021
Staff Reporters

PR Awards Asia: 2021 winners announced

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners
Marketing
Jun 8, 2021
Staff Reporters

Women Leading Change Awards: The 2021 winners

Just Published

Mediabrands creates new role to help establish digital advertising standards in APAC
Advertising
2 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Mediabrands creates new role to help establish ...

Harrison Boys moves from intelligence unit Magna to implement strategy and education on media standards in APAC and provide clients with a transparent look at media partners and platforms.

Omnicom Media Group splits its EMEA and APAC leadership
Advertising
2 hours ago
Arvind Hickman

Omnicom Media Group splits its EMEA and APAC leadership

Omnicom names Guy Marks as EMEA media chief as Mike Cooper becomes Europe vice-chairman.

Carat bolsters strategy with pair of senior hires
Advertising
2 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Carat bolsters strategy with pair of senior hires

The roles are new to the Dentsu-owned agency.

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture
Advertising
2 hours ago
Shauna Lewis

Dentsu International recruits global COO from Accenture

Nnenna Ilomechina will join the business in May this year.