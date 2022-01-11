Gerety Awards chooses Tokyo, Manila among jury locations for 2022

The Gerety Awards, named after female copywriter Frances Gerety and the only creative prize to reward the best in advertising from a female perspective, has announced the locations of its 2022 executive juries.

Among the global locations selected are both Tokyo and Manila from Asia-Pacific, alongside London, New York, São Paulo, Mexico City, Copenhagen, Moscow, Brussels and Vienna.

The jury sessions in each city will be led by at least one ambassador as follows:

Vikki Ross, copywriting chief, London UK

Sherina Florence, group creative director, 72andSunny, New York USA

Ami Mochizuki, head of international produce unit, Tohokushinsha Film Corporation, Tokyo JAPAN

Valery Nyukhalova, creative producer and founder, Dis, Moscow RUSSIA

Philippa Grob, creative director, Jung von Matt/Donau, Vienna AUSTRIA

Clara Prior-Knock, creative director, Uncle Grey, Copenhagen DENMARK

Angel Guerrero, founder, president and editor-in-chief, Adobo Magazine, Manila PHILIPPINES

Abi Aquino, chief creative officer, MullenLowe Treyna, Manila PHILIPPINES

Patrícia Weiss, head of branded content & entertainment, ASAS.br.com; Chairwoman BCMA South America & Portugal, São Paulo BRAZIL

Antoinette Ribas, creative director, BBDO, Brussels BELGIUM

Patola Figueroa, CEO and founder P47014 Creative Studio, Mexico City MEXICO

As well as defining the overall shortlist, these juries will choose the agency and production company of the year from their country. The Grand Jury was selected in November and the full executive jury from each city will soon be announced.

Japan Ambassador, Ami Michozuki says: “It’s a great honor to serve as Tokyo ambassador for the Gerety awards 2022. A diverse creative spirit is a necessary element for us to keep pushing creative boundaries and evolving. I'm so grateful for this opportunity to be a part of showcasing the uniquely female perspective, and encouraging the industry to take note”.

Entrants are invited to visit the Gerety website for more information.

Gerety Talks Thai Creativity

Meanwhile another Gerety initiative related to Asia-Pacific is its latest Gerety Talks series to be held later today focusing on Thai creativity.

The discussion held by Phannika Vongsayan, co-founder, and managing director of Bangkok-based advertising agency, Wolf BKK, along with Rvisra ‘Ten’ Chirathivat, customer director of Central Department Store and Robinson Department Store under Central Retail, will look at humour, creativity and leadership from a Thai perspective. Chirathivat was responsible for the Central Midnight Sale ‘Shop Unfriend’ campaign which won at Gerety in 2021 and was shortlisted at Cannes Lions.

The event is available via YouTube. See invites on Facebook and LinkedIn.

Campaign Asia-Pacific is a media partner of The Gerety Awards.