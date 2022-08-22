Freelance creative pokes fun at Heinz AI ketchup campaign

Freelance creative Stephen Paul Wright responded to a Heinz ad with some cheeky work of his own.

Earlier this month, Heinz released an ad showing that when it put the word ‘ketchup’ into an AI art generator, it always depicted a bottle in the shape of Heinz.

Commenters weren’t seeing the same results, and neither was Wright. He recreated his own video for Hellmann’s mayonnaise — this time showing that typing the word mayonnaise into an AI art generator yielded all kinds of results — and none of them looked like Hellmann's bottle.

Wright said he “thought it would be amusing to highlight the hit and miss nature of AI image generation by creating a parody featuring AI depictions of ‘mayonnaise.’” He doesn’t work for Hellmann’s, which is owned by Unilever, and only released the video on his personal social media.