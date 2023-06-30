For TikTok, the new creative renaissance is all about celebrating everyday creativity.

From Gutenberg’s printing press which helped scale the dissemination of ideas in the Renaissance, we have now advanced to an age where creative content can easily be created and consumed on the go. With this ease of creative freedom also comes a consumer shift away from only highlighting major life events, and instead celebrating creative expression as an everyday affair. This “new creative renaissance” — and the opportunities it presents for brands — was the topic of a TikTok panel session at Cannes Lions led by the platform’s in-house experts and creators.

Firstly, if they have not yet done so, brands should embrace content that is relatable and accessible. As Shant Oknayan, head of global business solutions for Asia-Pacific, Middle East, Africa and Central Asia, noted, building creativity at scale while balancing ROI can be a tricky business. “What we’ve seen is that, as brands, we started to reserve our best creative self just for the bigger moments, and not for the everyday. We show up to events like the Super Bowl, shopping seasons, and even Cannes, to celebrate big pieces of content during a short period of time. But life is short. People want the joys of creativity every day,” said Oknayan.