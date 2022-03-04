For those about to punt, Gene Simmons salutes you

In a new campaign for Racing and Wagering Western Australia's brand TABtouch by Clemenger BBDO, Gene Simmons shows up in his demon makeup, platform shoes and spiky armour to salute a couple of gentlemen who are wise about horse racing and smart enough to use the brand's online-betting app.

It's pretty ridiculous, of course, but amusingly so. Ad Nut can't help but wonder how Simmons, who's 72 years old, feels about dressing up in a silly costume he first made popular more than 45 years ago. But even though the skin under the face paint may be a little more wrinkled and saggy, he brings the over-the-top goods—with the tongue and the axe-blade bass guitar and even some fire breathing (no stage blood though).

The song Simmons performs is not a Kiss hit, but Stan Bush's 'You've Got the Touch', which is probably best known for being on a Transformers movie soundtrack, but is suitably praise-filled.

The campaign also includes a more subdued spot, where Simmons talks about responsible gambling and encourages a guy to stop placing bets and pay more attention to his romantic partner.

The campaign is running nationally on Sky Racing, and in Western Australia on subscription and free-to-air TV, print, OOH, digital and radio, with more spots to come. Clemenger BBDO has also refreshed TABtouch’s brand design.

And yes, Ad Nut is well aware that the headline on this article alludes to an AC/DC track, not Kiss.

