Advertising The Work
Ad Nut
1 day ago

For those about to punt, Gene Simmons salutes you

The Kiss rocker shows up in full regalia to praise people for their pony-picking prowess, in a campaign by Clemenger BBDO for TABtouch.

For those about to punt, Gene Simmons salutes you

In a new campaign for Racing and Wagering Western Australia's brand TABtouch by Clemenger BBDO, Gene Simmons shows up in his demon makeup, platform shoes and spiky armour to salute a couple of gentlemen who are wise about horse racing and smart enough to use the brand's online-betting app. 

It's pretty ridiculous, of course, but amusingly so. Ad Nut can't help but wonder how Simmons, who's 72 years old, feels about dressing up in a silly costume he first made popular more than 45 years ago. But even though the skin under the face paint may be a little more wrinkled and saggy, he brings the over-the-top goods—with the tongue and the axe-blade bass guitar and even some fire breathing (no stage blood though).

The song Simmons performs is not a Kiss hit, but Stan Bush's 'You've Got the Touch', which is probably best known for being on a Transformers movie soundtrack, but is suitably praise-filled. 

The campaign also includes a more subdued spot, where Simmons talks about responsible gambling and encourages a guy to stop placing bets and pay more attention to his romantic partner. 

The campaign is running nationally on Sky Racing, and in Western Australia on subscription and free-to-air TV, print, OOH, digital and radio, with more spots to come. Clemenger BBDO has also refreshed TABtouch’s brand design.

And yes, Ad Nut is well aware that the headline on this article alludes to an AC/DC track, not Kiss.

CREDITS

TABtouch
General Manager: Wagering Michael Saunders
Head of Marketing: Katie Roberts
Wagering Brand, Marketing and Sponsorship Manager: Brian Murphy
Wagering Marketing Campaign Lead: Claire Rocca

Clemenger BBDO Sydney
Executive Creative Director: Brendan Willenberg, Darren Wright
Creative Director: Roy Leibowitz
Creative Director: Chris Wilson
Senior Designer: María Fernanda Ancines
Head of Integrated Production: Claire Bisset
Executive Producer: Nick Canham
Client Services Director: Jade Clark
Senior Account Director: Adriana Robbins
Account Manager: Athina Bambaliaros
Creatives: Rowan Foxcroft, James Beswick

Production company: Sweetshop
Director: Michael Downing
Managing Director: Edward Pontifex, Sweetshop Australia
Managing Director: Jeff Miller, Sweetshop USA
Managing Director: George Meeker, Sweetshop USA
Executive Producer: Greg Fyson
AU Producer: Helen Morahan 
US Producer: Mark Conley
Staff Production Manager: Ian Jameson

Sound: Rumble Studios
Sound House: Rumble Studios 
Sound Designer: Tone Aston 
Sound EP: Michael Gie

The Editors 
Editor: Stuart Morley 
Producer: Liv Reddy 
Assistant Editor: Grace O’Connell 
Colourist: Fergus Rotherham 
Flame Artist: Andy McKenna 
Flame Artist: Stu Cadzow

Illustrations: 
Black Madre Studio, Sāo Paulo
Creative Director: Andre Maciel
Illustrations Production Agency: 
Create Agency, Amsterdam
Producer: Arnold van den Berg

Ad Nut is a surprisingly literate woodland creature that for unknown reasons has an unhealthy obsession with advertising. Ad Nut gathers ads from all over Asia and the world for your viewing pleasure, because Ad Nut loves you. You can also check out Ad Nut's Advertising Hall of Fame, or read about Ad Nut's strange obsession with 'murderous beasts'.

 

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

