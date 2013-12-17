Search
kiss
1 day ago
For those about to punt, Gene Simmons salutes you
The Kiss rocker shows up in full regalia to praise people for their pony-picking prowess, in a campaign by Clemenger BBDO for TABtouch.
Dec 17, 2013
Edelman's Christmas rock bash
Edelman Hong Kong knows how to throw a theme party, and it lived up to its reputation at the agency's Christmas party this year at Hard Rock Cafe in Lan Kwai Fong on 13 December. More than 50 staffers enjoyed a fun-filled costume rock-n-roll bash where we spotted impersonations of chubby Elvis, the rock group Kiss and Japanese crooner NaNa.
Top news, insights and analysis every weekday
Sign up for Campaign Bulletins