For those about to punt, Gene Simmons salutes you
1 day ago
Ad Nut

The Kiss rocker shows up in full regalia to praise people for their pony-picking prowess, in a campaign by Clemenger BBDO for TABtouch.

Edelman's Christmas rock bash
Dec 17, 2013
Benjamin Li

Edelman Hong Kong knows how to throw a theme party, and it lived up to its reputation at the agency's Christmas party this year at Hard Rock Cafe in Lan Kwai Fong on 13 December. More than 50 staffers enjoyed a fun-filled costume rock-n-roll bash where we spotted impersonations of chubby Elvis, the rock group Kiss and Japanese crooner NaNa.

