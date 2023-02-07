Digital Marketing News
Campaign India Team
4 days ago

Flipkart hands digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide

The partnership will enable India's ecommerce giant to unlock its full potential by focusing on strengthening Flipkart’s relationship with its base of 250+ million shoppers.

Flipkart hands digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide
Flipkart, one of India’s biggest ecommerce marketplaces, has awarded its digital AOR mandate to 22feet Tribal Worldwide, following a multi-agency pitch.
 
22feet Tribal Worldwide's mandate includes managing Flipkart’s digital campaigns and strategy and helping the brand drive business growth through creativity, with an increased focus on strengthening Flipkart’s fashion, BGMH, and mobile phone categories.
 
Preetham Venkky, president, 22feet Tribal Worldwide, and chief digital officer, DDB Mudra Group, said, “With this digital AOR mandate, we are thrilled to be partnering with Flipkart. Our commitment to creatively enabling Flipkart’s next stage of growth with an increased focus on strengthening their commercial spectrum is hugely exciting. Our teams will provide unexpected and clutter-breaking solutions to help India’s homegrown e-commerce market leader overcome new challenges in the online marketplace.”
Source:
Campaign India

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

1 Beyond measure: How metrics can power a winning TikTok strategy

Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

2 Copycat accusations fly: Cathay Pacific calls out SIA for lack of originality in latest brand campaign

Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

3 Wavemaker Asia Pacific CEO Gordon Domlija exits agency abruptly

ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

4 ChatGPT in advertising: Will clients pay the same for AI-generated campaigns?

Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

5 Updated: Here are all the brands running ads at Super Bowl LVII

Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

6 Creative Minds: Sui Yao was once an emo teen who wished for a 7-sec memory

Women to Watch Greater China 2023

7 Women to Watch Greater China 2023

Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

8 Google announces Bard, it's answer to rival ChatGPT

APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

9 APAC agency rankings: Mindshare's wins help narrow gap with Zenith after PepsiCo switch

Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

10 Cultural blunders: Brands gone wrong

Related Articles

Flipkart turns Alia Bhatt into a superhero to save shoppers from dilemmas
Jul 11, 2022
Campaign India Team

Flipkart turns Alia Bhatt into a superhero to save ...

Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch self-serve DSP
Feb 16, 2021
Campaign India Team

Flipkart and MediaMath come together to launch ...

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners
Aug 11, 2020
Campaign India Team

Campaign India announces Digital Crest winners

DDB Mudra Group shakes up management
Dec 19, 2018
Campaign India Team

DDB Mudra Group shakes up management

Just Published

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast
2 hours ago
Alison Weissbrot

Digital agencies weigh on IPG’s 2023 growth forecast

Despite strong 7% y-o-y organic growth in 2022, Interpublic Group expects softness at agencies including R/GA and Huge to drag on 2023 performance.

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting 7,000 jobs
3 hours ago
Jessica Heygate

Disney to shave $5.5 billion in costs, impacting ...

Media conglomerate, which saw ad revenue across its streaming services decline in the most recent quarter, reveals major reorganization as Bob Iger retakes the helm.

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker
2 days ago
Staff Reporters

40 Under 40 2022: Shamsul Islam, Wavemaker

Passionate about digital transformation, Islam believes organisations that invest and set themselves up in the right way today will be the ones to win in the future.

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink
2 days ago
Samuel Tan

January 2023 advertiser of the month: Oreo X Blackpink

Data from YouGov BrandIndex shows the iconic sandwich cookie's pastel pink makeover lifted its awareness in Thailand, big time.