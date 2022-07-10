Flipkart turns Alia Bhatt into a superhero to save shoppers from dilemmas

Flipkart has rolled out a campaign featuring actor Alia Bhatt as a superhero called ‘FlipGirl’ to highlight the brands available and its short delivery period offering.

Conceptualised by McCann World Group, the films showcase FlipGirl with a sharp eye to avert any danger and help people in need. While saving them from dangers, she also saves the day by offering them advice to shop on Flipkart.

The first film features FlipGirl saving a man from a car accident. However, the man’s phone crashes and breaks in the process. The film then depicts FlipGirl highlighting the one-hour delivery option of the e-commerce platform.

The second film showcases FlipGirl noticing a TV about to fall on a baby. FlipGirl gets into the living room on time and saves the baby. As the parents of the child burst into the room to see what happened, the father instead of thanking the superhero is disappointed that the TV is crashed and is broken. FlipGirl puts the father's worry at bay by introducing him to Flipkart's one-day delivery on an array of tech brands.

The third film showcases robbers stealing a woman’s handbag in an alleyway. FlipGirl sees the incident take place from the top of a building and gets the handbag back by defeating the robbers. However, when the woman received her handbag from FlipGirl another issue arises. The woman realises that her makeup is now ruined as she was struggling to save her bag. FlipGirl shares how she doesn’t need to worry about it because Flipkart delivers beauty products within an hour.

Dushyanth Jayanty, vice president, marketing, Flipkart, said, “Since its inception, Flipkart has promised and delivered a great selection at fantastic value delivered at speed. And this has only gotten stronger. This is what we wanted to remind shoppers of - they can count on Flipkart to save their day. ‘FlipGirl’ embodies this for us, and Alia Bhatt’s fantastic skills have brought that to life. So next time, users do not have to compromise on selection or speed to get fantastic value - they can listen to FlipGirl and just shop on Flipkart!”

Hemant Badri, senior vice president and head of supply chain, Flipkart, said, “Flipkart’s robust supply chain is established across the country where products are received from the seller and then packed and delivered safely to the customers. As the festive season kicks in, customers across the country are looking for a companion who can help them answer their need for fast delivery without compromising on product quality and selection. Our robust tech-enabled supply chain will ensure one-hour delivery to same-day delivery across pin codes, and the FlipGirl concept communicates that to millions of customers across the country.”

Prasoon Joshi, CEO and CCO, McCann Worldgroup India, and chairman, McCann Asia Pacific, said, "Flipkart has always struck a chord with audiences with its communication and we really value this partnership. With its innovative approach, this campaign will add a new dimension to the relationship between the brand and the audience."

CREDITS:

Creative agency: McCann Worldgroup

Chairman APAC, CEO and chief creative officer, McCann Worldgroup India: Prasoon Joshi

Chief strategy and chief operating officer McCann Worldgroup India: Jitender Dabas

Executive director and head of creative: Ashish Chakravarty

Executive vice president, McCann South: Dileep Ashoka

Head of creative, South: Sambit Mohanty

Creative team: Sambit Mohanty, Ketan Deshpande, Souvik Banerjee, P Hariprasad,

Planning team: Anirban Roy, Savyasachi Hebbar

Account management team: P N Keshav, Rakshendra Rai, Kanika Agarwal

Films: Karan Prabhakar