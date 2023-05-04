Advertising Marketing Opinions Analysis
Grant Hunter
2 days ago

Fit for a King: How are brands celebrating the coronation?

Brands celebrating royal occasions have gone hand-in-hand for centuries. But in today’s chaotic, high-speed social environment, is there room for smarter, cheekier or even anarchistic responses?

(Photo: Getty Images)
(Photo: Getty Images)

The Committee of Advertising Practice has a rule (number 6.2) that states that you shouldn't feature the royal family in any marketing communications without their permission. But this year, in the run-up to the coronation, the palace has relaxed the use of the royal arms and other royal devices for commercial purposes, allowing British businesses to benefit from this very royal affair. Of course, as with any royal extravaganza, everything must be kept "in good taste".

The royals, while a contentious public topic of conversation, have always been a content generator for brands, given their direct line into British culture. And while not all brands got the memo about taste, they've certainly helped to feed the comedic caricature.

With temperatures predicted to drop next week, don't forget to stock up on your trusty @ElizabethArden Eight Hour Cream. IYKYK. ❄️ Shop here: https://t.co/M96xNBLyrA pic.twitter.com/oDEv4ELMnG

— Boots (@BootsUK) January 13, 2023

After Harry's memoir mentioned his use of Elizabeth Arden cream on his frostbitten member early this year, Boots' UK social team jumped on the opportunity. A cheeky post signed off with a "IYKYK", avoided directly mentioning Harry and showed how the brand was on trend with the conversation across social.

And we (Iris) playfully created the KFC Bone China bucket to celebrate the marriage of British tradition with a modern American classic when Harry and Meghan got hitched. We christened it Kentucky Fine China.

So, how are brands activating around the coronation, or the CorriBobs as I'm affectionately calling it?

Well, the majority have taken an overwhelmingly positive approach, looking to cash in on Charles' big day.

Some brands have fully embraced the opportunity to get stuck into the limited-edition packaging specials. Lyles' has emblazoned "Long live the King" on its Golden Syrup tins while Bisto becomes "Gravy King".

We've also seen new and familiar products change. Nespresso has launched purple pods emblazoned with a crown motif entitled the "Jewels of Nespresso" and Marks & Spencer has crowned Colin the Caterpillar, as has pretty much every other look-a-like caterpillar at rival retailers.

But what of the more playful acts?

The Mars-owned Celebrations brand has certainly stayed true to its name by commissioning a chocolatier to hand carve a life-sized bust of His Majesty out of chocolate. I can't think of anything more appropriate than a 23kg chocolate Charlie.

And in a move that speaks to another British tradition – the pub – Tesco has opened its own in Farringdon, The King in the Castle, with a menu full of limited edition Coronation food range. (Pictured above)

When I passed by this morning it all felt very patriotic but perhaps a little random. Maybe a brewer would have been best suited here? But it appears some of Britain's favourites haven't daren't stray too far outside their crate, with the likes of Fullers and BrewDog sticking to special-edition brews.

Uber's activity probably takes the crown, though, as it has an actual Coronation carriage (pictured above) in which you can take a ride. It's an ornate, gold, horse-drawn carriage available in the three days running up to Saturday's big event. It's playful and I'm sure more comfortable than the actual royal ride.

But amongst all of this celebration, where is the anarchy?

There seems to be a distinct lack of any. Masters of mischief Paddy Power has dabbled a little with a sarcastic post highlighting how "impressive" the life-size King Charles cutouts are as the excitement builds. It's racked up 45,000 views.

It makes me wonder whether one brand could have waded into the monarchy debate? Marmite perhaps? A big love or hate play could have seen a celebration jar for the monarchists and a loathe 'em jar for the anarchists.

Now that may not have been in good taste but why not make money out of the haters too? Instead Marmite has adopted Jonathan Ive's commemorative emblem, which seems somewhat dull compared with their previous Ma'am jar for the Jubilee.

Look, this isn't the reign of Charles I – treason is off the cards. I just hope that when Charles III sits on the throne, we all find an opportunity to be playful. And with that in mind, I leave you with this AI-generated image. Coronation luxury loo roll?

Long live the King.

Grant Hunter is executive creative director at Iris.

Source:
Campaign Asia-Pacific

