Grant Hunter is the regional creative director for Asia-Pacific at Iris Worldwide.

Five things you need to know about news-jacking and real-time creativity
Digital
Jul 27, 2011
Grant Hunter, regional creative director, iris Asia-Pacific, gives his insights on 'news-jacking' and real-time creativity

Redefining creative storytelling online
Digital
Nov 5, 2010
Grant Hunter, regional creative director for Asia-Pacific at Iris, on the emergence of non-linear narratives due the flexibility of new digital platforms.

Too much clutter and the future editors
Digital
Oct 5, 2010
Our consumption of ‘news’ and our relationship with it has recently experienced a fundamental shift. This change has now been kicked into overdrive, particularly in the last few months.

