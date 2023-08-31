News PR Marketing
Jack O'Brien
1 day ago

FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers

Of note, the FDA said consumers should not discard or avoid purchasing infant formula, adding that it is unaware of any distributed products where contamination was confirmed.

FDA sends warning letters to three baby formula manufacturers

The Food and Drug Administration issued warning letters to three infant formula manufacturers Wednesday evening as the agency continues to emphasize on pediatric product safety.

The FDA sent letters to ByHeart Inc., Mead Johnson Nutrition (Reckitt) and Perrigo Wisconsin, LLC.

The letters were sent based on FDA inspections of each company’s respective facilities throughout the year, where the agency sought to remove products that were potentially contaminated with Cronobacter sakazakii, a bacteria that can cause illnesses in infants. 

Between December 2022 and March 2023, the three companies initiated recalls on potentially contaminated products.

Of note, the FDA said consumers should not discard or avoid purchasing infant formula, adding that it is not aware of any distributed products where contamination was confirmed. The agency stated that it does not anticipate the letters to impact the availability of the infant formula supply on the market.

This is an important distinction from the FDA as parents remember the severe nationwide infant formula shortage that lasted from February to July 2022 following an abrupt production stoppage at an Abbott Laboratories facility in Michigan. 

This came after several complaints of serious bacterial infections related to products manufactured there and the report of a baby’s death after consuming contaminated infant formula.

Ultimately, both the FDA and Department of Justice launched investigations into the Abbott facility and how 

Donald Prater, acting director of the FDA’s Center for Food Safety and Applied Nutrition, said in a statement that the agency has remained in “ongoing discussions with the infant formula industry” to address concerns around product safety and ensure that another large-scale recall and subsequent shortage are avoided in the future.

“Over the last year the FDA has continued to increase our oversight of powdered infant formula facilities,” Prater said in a statement. “These letters are a reflection of this enhanced oversight and are intended to help the industry continuously improve the safety of their manufacturing practices, so that parents and caregivers can be confident that the formula they feed their children is safe and nutritious.”

Outside of investigations into product safety, infant formula manufacturers have faced interest from another regulatory body as well this year. 

In late May, the Federal Trade Commission launched a probe into Abbott, Nestlé and Reckitt Benckiser for allegedly colluding on bids for lucrative state contracts.

Source:
MM&M

Follow us

Top news, insights and analysis every weekday

Sign up for Campaign Bulletins

Most Read

Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

1 Indian fashion brand depicts 'bold' women in same-sex relationship

Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

2 Bumble makes kindness sexy in India campaign

Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 21, 2023

3 Moves and wins roundup: Week of August 21, 2023

Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

4 Taste tops the charts in McDonald's and Leo Burnett Indonesia campaign

TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

5 TSLA wins global creative duties for Star Alliance

SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

6 SK-II CEO on marketing activations, storytelling, AI and more

YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

7 YouTube to use own co-viewing data for CTV advertising sparking transparency concerns

Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

8 Fans can 'meet' K-pop supergroup Blackpink in Roblox

Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

9 Yannick Bolloré on AI, tech and creativity quests after a decade as Havas CEO

Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

10 Havas names new chief executives for Japan and Thailand

Related Articles

Perrigo appoints Wavemaker for European and Australian markets
Nov 21, 2019
Gurjit Degun

Perrigo appoints Wavemaker for European and ...

Q&A: Mead Johnson nurtures digital transformation
Apr 6, 2018
Jenny Chan 陳詠欣

Q&A: Mead Johnson nurtures digital transformation

Mead Johnson Nutrition awards digital duties to Saatchi & Saatchi and Nurun
May 10, 2016
Adrian Peter Tse

Mead Johnson Nutrition awards digital duties to ...

Anti-vaping spots by FCB show humiliating side of nicotine addiction
Aug 17, 2020
Elaine Underwood

Anti-vaping spots by FCB show humiliating side of ...

Just Published

Wages of advertising creatives in Singapore rise. Will the good times last?
19 hours ago
Shawn Lim

Wages of advertising creatives in Singapore rise. ...

SOUNDING BOARD: Amidst concerns about a potential rough spell for big ad powers, how might the fluctuating financial health of holding companies influence the stability of wage growth for advertising professionals?

In a first, China allows public to use generative AI chatbots
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

In a first, China allows public to use generative ...

One of the first countries to publish rules and regulate the generative AI industry in July, China has granted approvals to several tech firms, including Baidu's 'Ernie Bot' and SenseTime's 'SenseChat' for mass market use.

Anne Hathaway is Shiseido’s new global brand ambassador
20 hours ago
Staff Reporters

Anne Hathaway is Shiseido’s new global brand ambassador

The 40-year-old Oscar-winning actor will promote the Japanese beauty brand's “Potential has no age” mantra.

KFC criticized for playing into racist stereotypes in new OOH campaign
1 day ago
Bailey Calfee

KFC criticized for playing into racist stereotypes ...

The reaction to the campaign shows a chasm between industry and audience perceptions, and highlights the work around DE&I that still needs to be done in the advertising world.